Quebec reports 35 more COVID-19 deaths, fewer than 600 cases being treated in hospitals
Pedestrians walk on Ste. Catherine street Thursday, June 18, 2020 in Montreal. Many Montrealers are still not wearing face masks as the government strongly recommends. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
MONTREAL -- There are now 5,375 people who have died of COVID-19 in Quebec, health authorities announced Friday, as confirmed cases in the province reached 54,550.
That’s up 35 from the 5,340 deaths reported Thursday; five of the newly reported deaths took place over the past 24 hours and 30 occurred prior to June 11, health authorities said.
COVID-19 cases in Quebec rose 167 from the 54,383 announced a day earlier; that 's the 12th day in a row that fewer than 200 new cases have been recorded.
There are 574 people being treated for COVID-19 in Quebec hospitals as of Friday, down 63 from the 637 reported Thursday. Of those in a hospital, 62 are in intensive care, down three from the 65 reported 24 hours earlier.
The number of people in Quebec who have recovered from COVID-19 as of Friday is 22,972, up 218 from the 22,754 recoveries reported a day earlier.
Quebec reported that it completed analyses of 9,750 COVID-19 tests on Wednesday, up 998 from the 8,752 it completed a day earlier. (Quebec reports its daily testing figures from two days prior).