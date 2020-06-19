MONTREAL -- There are now 5,375 people who have died of COVID-19 in Quebec, health authorities announced Friday, as confirmed cases in the province reached 54,550.

That’s up 35 from the 5,340 deaths reported Thursday; five of the newly reported deaths took place over the past 24 hours and 30 occurred prior to June 11, health authorities said.

COVID-19 cases in Quebec rose 167 from the 54,383 announced a day earlier; that 's the 12th day in a row that fewer than 200 new cases have been recorded.

There are 574 people being treated for COVID-19 in Quebec hospitals as of Friday, down 63 from the 637 reported Thursday. Of those in a hospital, 62 are in intensive care, down three from the 65 reported 24 hours earlier.

The number of people in Quebec who have recovered from COVID-19 as of Friday is 22,972, up 218 from the 22,754 recoveries reported a day earlier.

Quebec reported that it completed analyses of 9,750 COVID-19 tests on Wednesday, up 998 from the 8,752 it completed a day earlier. (Quebec reports its daily testing figures from two days prior).