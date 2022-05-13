Quebec reports 30 new COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations drop by 67

As Quebec gets set to lift the mask mandate on Saturday, the province reported that 30 more people have died due to COVID-19 as of Friday.

Since the pandemic began, 15,256 people have died due to the novel coronavirus.

Hospitalizations continued to decline with the Ministry of Health reporting that 92 people checked in to a hospital for COVID-19 treatment and 159 were discharged.

There are now 1,754 hospitalizations, a net decrease of 67, including 59 people in intensive care units, a decrease of one.

Of the new hospitalizations, the ministry says 57 were triple-vaccinated, 15 double-vaccinated, 12 unvaccinated, and two had received one dose of vaccine.

One patient was between five and 11 years old and considered fully vaccinated, and five people's vaccination status was unknown. There were no patients who reported having received their fourth dose.

There are currently 6,115 health-care workers absent due to COVID-19 reasons.

NEW CASES

Out of 12,831 PCR tests analyzed, 900 came back positive, adding up to a positivity rate of 7.6 per cent.

Quebec has recorded 1,056,177 positive PCR tests since March 2020.

In addition, 182 self-declared rapid tests were recorded, bringing that total to 169,861.

The ministry is monitoring 701 active outbreaks (down 70), and there are 13,890 active COVID-19 cases (down 1,288).

On May 11, 13,310 samples were analyzed.

VACCINATION CAMPAIGN

Quebec health-care professionals administered 21,388 more doses of vaccine, including 20,365 in the past 24 hours.

In the province, 19,734,481 doses of vaccine have been administered, and 330,217 were administered to Quebecers out of province.

To date, 12 per cent of eligible Quebecers (985,453) have gotten a fourth jab, and 54 per cent have received three doses (4,448,428).