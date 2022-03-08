Quebec reports 29 more COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations drop

Quebec reported on Tuesday that 29 more people have died due to COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths since the start of the pandemic to 14,120.

There are now 1,252 patients in the province's hospitals receiving treatment for the novel coronavirus, a net increase of two.

There are 77 people in intensive care wards, a decrease of two from 24 hours ago.

The Ministry of Health says 98 people were admitted to hospitals for treatment and 100 checked out.

Of the new patients, 63 were triple-vaccinated, 14 were double-vaccinated, nine were unvaccinated and two people received one dose of vaccine before checking in.

One patient was between 5 and 11 and considered fully vaccinated, and five were under five years old and ineligible to receive a dose.

NEW CASES

Out of 10,572 PCR samples analyzed, 935 came back positive for a positivity rate of 9.9 per cent.

Since the pandemic began, Quebec health-care professionals have reported 930,750 positive PCR tests.

There were also 292 more positive self-declared rapid tests logged, bringing that total to 81,170.

There are 459 active COVID-19 outbreaks being monitored by the health ministry and 12,701 active cases across the province.

On March 6, 11,443 samples were analyzed.

VACCINATION CAMPAIGN

Health-care professionals administered 4,781 more doses of COVID-19 vaccine, including 4,679 in the past 24 hours.

The majority of those doses (3,184) were third booster doses. More than half of eligible Quebecers, 52 per cent, have received a third dose.

Since the campaign began, 18,485,915 doses of vaccine have been administered in Quebec, and 308,281 jabs were given out of province to Quebecers.