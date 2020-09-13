MONTREAL -- Quebec health authorities are reporting more than 200 new cases of COVID-19 in the province over a 24-hour period for the third day in a row.

On Sunday, 279 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Quebec, bringing the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 64,986.

One more person has died due to the disease in the past 24 hours, but officials are withdrawing one death from the province's total after an investigation found it was not attributable to COVID-19 -- leaving the toll where it stood on Saturday, at 5,780.

In its biggest single-day spike this week, Montreal is reporting 57 new cases of the disease over the past 24 hours, for a total of 30,436.

Quebec Health Minister Christian Dube tweeted on Sunday that the province is observing increases in cases in almost all of its regions. He maintained that the situation is "under control" but "worrying."

2/2

La moy. mobile des cas du 6 au 12 sept. est de 213,⬆️ de 49 par rapport à la période précédente. On observe des ⬆️ importantes presque partout au Qc. La situation est sous contrôle, mais préoccupante, j’invite tous les Québécois à respecter les règles! pic.twitter.com/ILB85mDEwf — Christian Dubé (@cdube_sante) September 13, 2020

No Quebec regions have moved from "vigilance" (or green) to the "early warning stage" (yellow) on the province's new regional alert system over the past 24 hours. Quebec City, the Eastern Townships, Outaouais and Laval are still the only regions in the early warning stage.

There are 124 people being treated for COVID-19 in Quebec hospitals as of Sunday, which is a decrease of one from the number reported on Saturday. Three more patients have moved to the intensive care ward, for a total of 19.

As of Sunday, 57,268 people are confirmed recovered from COVID-19 in Quebec, which is an increase of 214 from Saturday.

Quebec reported that it completed analyses of 21,132 COVID-19 tests on Sept. 11, which is 4,560 fewer than it completed the day before (Quebec reports its daily testing figures from two days prior).