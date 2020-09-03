MONTREAL -- Quebec health authorities reported 187 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the total number of cases in the province since the start of the pandemic to 62,933.

Quebec hasn't reported as many cases in a 24-hour period since July 23, when it reported 189.

No one has died in Quebec due to COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, but three deaths that occurred before Aug. 27 have been added to the provincial toll, for a total of 5,767.

There were 41 new cases of COVID-19 reported on the island of Montreal on Thursday, bringing the total number of cases in the city since the start of the pandemic to 29,936. As for the Quebec City region, 37 new cases have been recorded, bringing the total to 2,153.

Hospitalizations in Quebec decreased by nine from Wednesday to Thursday -- there are now 100 people being treated for COVID-19 in the province's hospitals. Of them, 20 are in intensive care, which is the same number that was reported on Wednesday.

As of Thursday, 55,615 people are confirmed recovered from COVID-19, which is an increase of 100 from the day before.

Quebec reported that it completed analyses of 15,277 COVID-19 tests on Sept. 1, an increase of 2,352 from the 12,925 it completed a day earlier (Quebec reports its daily testing figures from two days prior).

This is a developing story that will be updated.