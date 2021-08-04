MONTREAL -- Quebec reported no new deaths or hospitalizations related to COVID-19 on Wednesday, adding 184 new cases to its tally.

The total number of novel coronavirus infections in the province since the start of the pandemic is now 378,157, with 365,654 people having recovered from the disease.

The Quebec Institute of Public Health (INSPQ) is reporting 89 more active COVID-19 cases for a total of 1,263.

The number of deaths in Quebec due to COVID-19 remains at 11,240, with one death removed.

There are now 58 people receiving care in the province's hospitals. Of those, 17 people are in intensive care, which is one fewer than Tuesday.

On Aug. 2, 15,705 samples were analyzed.

VACCINATION CAMPAIGN

Quebec health care professionals administered 49,337 more doses of COVID-19 vaccine, including 47,478 in the past 24 hours.

In total, 11,256,183 doses of vaccine have been administered in the province and 41,112 Quebecers have received a jab outside of the province.

Of those eligible to receive a vaccine, 6,260,977 people (83 per cent of the eligible population) have received their first dose and 5,021,702 people (67 per cent) have received both.

VARIANT TRACKER

The INSPQ reports that 31 new variant cases have been reported in the province, including 25 of the Delta variant. The other six are B.1.1.7 (Alpha) variant cases.

Of the total 8,624 COVID-19 variant cases reported in Quebec, 378 are Delta (B.1.617.2), 448 are Beta (B.1.351), 562 are Gamma (P.1) and 7,236 are Alpha.