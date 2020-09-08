MONTREAL -- Quebec reported 163 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, dropping more than 50 from the 216 new cases it reported on Monday.

The total number of people in Quebec infected since the start of the pandemic now stands at 63,876. Of them, 56,162 have recovered.

No deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours, leaving the total at 5,770.

The total number of hospitalizations has also remained stable at 105, with three fewer people in intensive care, for a total of 15.

According to the latest data, there are now 30,192 cases of COVID-19 in Montreal, and 3,474 deaths.

The Quebec government is also now recording cases and outbreaks in schools, and reports there are 70 schools affected in the province, though crowdsourced data suggests there are cases in as many as 114 Quebec schools.

Three CAQ ministers -- Simon Jolin-Barrette, Chantal Rouleau and Francois Bonnardel -- are in isolation for being in contact with Longueuil Mayor Sylvie Parent, who tested positive with COVID-19.







