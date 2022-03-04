Quebec reports 16 new COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations drop by 51

Quebec reported on Friday that 16 more people have died due to COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths due to the virus to 14,056 since the start of the pandemic.

HOSPITALIZATIONS, ICU NUMBERS DROP

The health ministry reported that 88 more patients checked into the hospital for treatment with 139 people were discharged, for a net decrease of 51 patients.

Of the 88 new patients, 35 were triple-vaccinated (29 over 60, six under), 20 were double-vaccinated (14 over 60, six under), 16 unvaccinated (eight over 60, eight under), and six patients had received one dose before checking in (three over 60, three under).

Six patients' vaccination status was unknown, two were between five years old and 11 and considered fully vaccinated, and three were under five and ineligible to receive a vaccine.

There are now 1,313 hospitalizations, including 80 people in intensive care wards, a decrease of four.

CASE NUMBERS

Of 14,707 PCR tests that were analyzed, 1,354 came back positive.

In addition, 351 more self-declared rapid tests were submitted with 265 of those coming back positive.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 926,920 positive PCR tests recorded and 78,784 positive rapid tests declared.

The ministry is monitoring 512 active COVID-19 outbreaks.

On March 2, a total of 15,978 samples were analyzed.

VACCINATION CAMPAIGN

Quebec health-care professionals administered 8,739 more doses of COVID-19 vaccine, including 8,540 in the past 24 hours.

Since the campaign began, 18,456,842 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, and 307,039 doses were administered to Quebecers out of province.