MONTREAL -- Quebec's COVID-19 numbers continued to remain low on Sunday.

The province reported 151 new novel coronavirus cases bringing the overall total to 372,989 since the start of the pandemic.

Of those, 359,981 people are reported to have recovered from the disease.

Quebec also added two more deaths due to the disease, which were reported between June 6 and 11.

Since the pandemic began, 11,172 Quebecers are reported to have died due to COVID-19, the province says.

Hospitalizations continue to drop in the province with 12 fewer patients receiving care for COVID-19 for a total of 215. Of those, 58 people are in intensive care wards, a decrease of one.

On June 11, 18,837 samples were analyzed.

VACCINATION CAMPAIGN

Quebec health-care professionals administered 102,325 more vaccine doses, including 97,000 in the past 24 hours.

The province has now administered 6,697,703 vaccine doses, which is 68.2 per cent of the population.