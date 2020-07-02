MONTREAL -- There are now 5,541 people who have died of COVID-19 in Quebec, health authorities announced Thursday, as confirmed cases in the province reached 55,593.

That’s up 14 from the total of 5,527 deaths reported as of Wednesday; eight of the newly reported deaths took place over the past 24 hours, health authorities said, while six occurred prior to June 24.

COVID-19 cases in Quebec rose 69 from the total of 55,524 announced a day earlier.

There are 411 people being treated for COVID-19 in Quebec hospitals as of Thursday, down 11 from the 422 reported Wednesday. Of those in a hospital, 32 are in intensive care, down one from the 33 reported 24 hours earlier.

See the map: Tracking COVID-19 cases in Quebec

The number of people in Quebec who have recovered from COVID-19 as of Thursday is 25,034, up 85 from the 24,949 recoveries reported a day earlier.

Quebec reported that it completed 8,703 COVID-19 tests on Tuesday, up 1,940 from the 6,763 it completed a day earlier. (Quebec reports its daily testing figures from two days prior).