Quebec reports 14 COVID-19 deaths and a slight increase in hospitalizations

Quebec authorities reported 14 new deaths related to COVID-19 on Friday, as well as a slight increase in hospitalizations.

Only one of these 14 deaths occurred in the last 24 hours. Nine deaths occurred between two and seven days ago, and four occurred more than seven days ago.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been a total of 16,784 deaths.

With eight more hospitalizations, there are now 1,671 patients receiving care, of which 517 are directly related to COVID-19.

The number of patients treated in intensive care is also up by eight, with a total of 42 people, 14 of which are COVID-19.

The department reported 886 new positive PCR tests for COVID-19, and there were 3,864 health-care workers absent for COVID-19-related reasons, three more than the day before

A total of 231 rapid tests were self-reported for the day Thursday, of which 194 were positive. This brings the total to 292,762 self-reported rapid tests to date, with 245,509 positive.

On the vaccination front, 24,112 new doses were administered Wednesday, for a total of 21,267,249 doses administered in Quebec to date.