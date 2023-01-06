Quebec reports 14 additional COVID-19 deaths for third day in a row

Quebec authorities reported 14 additional deaths related to COVID-19 on Friday, for the third day in a row.

Their update notes that four of the 14 deaths occurred within the last 24 hours. Seven occurred between two and seven days ago and the last three occurred more than seven days ago.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the number of Quebecers who have died as a result of COVID-19 now stands at 17,728.

The Ministry of Health also reported 890 new COVID-19 cases, but reminds us that "the number of cases listed is not representative of the situation since access to screening centers is restricted to priority clientele."

It indicated that the number of hospitalizations stands at 2,153, 18 more than the previous report. Of these patients, 747 were admitted specifically because of COVID-19. There were 58 patients in intensive care, one more than the day before.

The system was short 2,967 healthcare professionals due to the virus, an increase of 97 from the day before.

During the day Thursday, 76 rapid tests were reported to authorities, 63 of which were positive.

The Ministry also mentioned that 8,466 doses of vaccine were administered for a total of 22,78 million in the province.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Jan. 6, 2023.