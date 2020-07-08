MONTREAL -- There are now 5,603 people who have died of COVID-19 in Quebec, health authorities announced Wednesday, as confirmed cases in the province reached 56,079.

That’s up 13 from the total of 5,590 deaths reported as of Tuesday; six of the newly reported deaths took place over the past 24 hours, health authorities said, while seven occurred prior to June 30.

COVID-19 cases in Quebec rose 82 from the total of 55,997 announced a day earlier.

There are 331 people being treated for COVID-19 in Quebec hospitals as of Wednesday, down 16 from the 347 reported Tuesday. Of those in a hospital, 27 are in intensive care, up one from the 26 reported 24 hours earlier.

The number of people in Quebec who have recovered from COVID-19 as of Wednesday is 25,534, up 76 from the 25,458 recoveries reported a day earlier.

Quebec reported that it completed analyses of 7,154 COVID-19 tests on Monday, up 1,836 from the 5,318 it completed a day earlier. (Quebec reports its daily testing figures from two days prior).