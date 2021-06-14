MONTREAL -- Quebec has 123 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 373,112 since the start of the pandemic.

Monday marks the first day that major cities in the province, like Montreal and Quebec City, have turned yellow.

Most of the province is now either yellow or green, with orange and red zones completely eliminated from the map.

The province's health officials also confirmed one more death, for a total of 11,173.

The death occurred in the last 24 hours.

Hospitalizations are down by one, bringing the number of people in Quebec hospitals to 214.

Of those, 54 people are in intensive care; down by four.

To date, 360,194 people have recovered from the illness.

As of June 12, a total of 15,084 samples have been analyzed.

VACCINATION CAMPAIGN

Quebec's health care professionals administered 79,038 more vaccinations in the province; 75,533 doses in the last 24 hours and 3,505 doses before June 13, for a total of 6,776,741 doses administered in Quebec.

Outside Quebec, 14,152 doses were administered, for a cumulative total of 6,790,893 doses received by Quebecers, or 68.9 per cent of the population.

The province has received 7,086,249 vaccine doses so far.

There are 546,390 doses of Pfizer and 654,080 doses of Moderna expected this week.