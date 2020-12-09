MONTREAL -- Quebec's new COVID-19 cases pushed the weekly average up Wednesday as the province reported that 1,728 more people have tested positive for the disease in the province in the past 24 hours.

That number is 99 more than the 1,629 seven-day average, and the total number of positive cases in Quebec since the start of the pandemic is now 156,468.

The Quebec Institute of Public Health reports that there are 15,426 active cases in the province, and that 1,119 people have recovered from the disease. The total number of people who have recovered from COVID-19 is now 133,692, or 85 per cent of the total positive cases.

In addition, the province reported 37 more deaths due to the disease. Of these, seven deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, 24 occurred between Dec. 2 and Dec. 7, five occurred before Dec. 2, and one person died at an unknown date.

The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 in the province is now 7,349 after Quebec officials removed one death from the total since an investigation found that it was not attributable to COVID-19.