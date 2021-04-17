MONTREAL -- As Quebec and Ontario tighten restrictions and close the border between the two provinces in an attempt to curb the third COVID-19 wave, Quebec reported 1,537 more positive COVID-19 cases Saturday.

Since the pandemic began, Quebec has reported 335,608 positive novel coronavirus cases.

The Quebec Institute of Public Health (INSPQ) is reporting 2,744 confirmed COVID-19 variant cases, and 20,969 suspected cases, which increased by 1,159.

There are now 13,768 active COVID-19 cases in the province, the INSPQ says.

Of the total cases, 311,047 are reported to have recovered from the virus, 1,702 more than on Friday.

GLOBAL COVID-19 DEATHS REACH GRIM MILESTONE

As the global COVID-19 death toll surpassed 3 million Saturday, Quebec reported eight more deaths due to the novel coronavirus including five in the past 24 hours, and three between April 10 and April 15.

Since the pandemic began, Quebec has reported 10,793 deaths due to COVID-19.

VACCINATIONS AND HOSPITALIZATIONS

On Saturday, Quebec reported that 70,908 more vaccinations were administered bringing that total to 2,297,411.

It is the second day in a row more than 70,000 vaccine doses were administered in a 24-hour period.

Since the campaign began, 26.8 per cent of the province's population has received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

Vehicles with loudspeakers will be driving around Cote-des-Neiges and the West Island in Montreal on the weekend encouraging citizens to sign up for vaccination appointments.

The province announced Saturday that 28 more people are receiving care in Quebec hospitals for COVID-19 bringing that total to 692. Of those, 175 people are in intensive care wards, an increase of eight.

On April 15, 39,015 samples were analyzed. (Quebec releases its testing data from two days prior to its daily updates).

-- this is a developing story that will be updated.