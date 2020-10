MONTREAL -- Quebec Premier Francois Legault reported 1,078 new cases of COVID-19 in the province on Thursday, bringing the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 82,992.

Nine more deaths have also been reported in Quebec, for a total of 5,915.

Legault made the announcement at a morning news conference on Thursday.

There are now 425 people being treated for COVID-19 in Quebec hospitals, the premier said, which is an increase of 16 from the number reported on Wednesday.