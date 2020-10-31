MONTREAL -- Quebec public health authorities announced Saturday that 1,064 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

During the same time frame, six people have died due to the disease, in addition to seven deaths which occurred between Oct. 24 and Oct. 29, and two that occurred at an unknown date.

Three deaths were reported in the Quebec City region (304 total), two in Montreal (3,529 total), Monteregie (706 total) and the Laurentians (304 total), and one death was reported in Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean (41 total), Mauricie-et-Centre-du-Quebec (223 total), Laval (711 total) Estrie (41 total), Outaouais (43 total) and Cote-Nord (two total).

It is just the second death reported in Cote-Nord since the start of the pandemic.

The total number of positive coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic is now 106,016, and 6,246 people have died due to the disease.

Montreal's positive cases increased by 233 Saturday (42,404 total), followed by Monteregie with 165 new cases (15,524 total), Lanaudiere with 137 new cases (7,354 total) and Mauricie-et-Centre-du-Quebec with 100 new cases (4,430 total).

After seeing large increases for the last two weeks, Quebec City recorded 49 new cases (8,760 total).

According to the Quebec Institute of Public Health, there were 29,825 COVID-19 cases reported in Quebec in October and 383 deaths.

The number of people receiving care in Quebec's hospitals for COVID-19 is now 503, a decrease of 12 since Friday. Of those, 82 are in the intensive care ward, an increase of one.

Quebec health-care professionals analyzed 28,222 tests Oct. 29. (Quebec releases its testing data from two days prior to its daily updates).