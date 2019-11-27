MONTREAL -- Leaders of a Quebec religious group have pleaded not guilty to contempt for disobeying a court order to turn over the names of their members' children to the province's Education Department.

Members of the Mission de l'Esprit-Saint were present in a Montreal courtroom today as their lawyer entered the plea in relation to two injunctions dated Nov. 6 and 18. A hearing was set for February.

A judge had ordered the group to turn over the names and contact information for all children between the ages of six and 16, citing concerns that they're not receiving a proper education.

Inspectors who visited a building owned by the group this fall found evidence that while some of the group's children were home-schooled or attended public schools, others did not appear to be enrolled in any official educational institution.

The group asked for permission to appeal the injunctions, saying they violate the group's privacy and freedom of religion. In court filings, they also denied allegations that they are running an illegal school on the premises.

A judge denied their request to appeal, writing that he was not convinced the mission's claims of harm outweigh the public interest in having the case proceed.

