Quebec public health now recommends swabbing mouth and nose for more 'complete' rapid test results

Quebec public health officials issued new guidance for rapid COVID-19 tests Friday in a bid to lower the rate of false negatives.

Rapid antigen testing remains the only option for most Quebecers amid a new surge of coronavirus infections since the province cut off PCR testing to the general public in January.

Dr. Luc Boileau, the province's interim public health director, said during a virtual news conference Friday morning it's now recommended to pass the swab in the mouth along the cheeks and the back of the throat as well as inside the nostrils. It's recommended to do the swab in the mouth before the nose.

Boileau said the new method provides a more accurate and "complete test." Studies have shown that swabbing the mouth and throat can produce fewer false-negatives.

Dr. Jean Longtin, microbiologist and microbiologist and expert in management of the pandemic at Quebec’s Ministry of Health and Social Services, explained that swabbing both locations “increases the sensitivity of the tests."

New guidance is expected to be published on the government's website later Friday.

Ontario's science table noted in a brief from February that a study found sensitivity for the Omicron variant from just a nasal swab was about 68 per cent, while sensitivity for both the nose and mouth swabs rose to 82 per cent.

On Friday, Quebec recorded an additional 55 COVID-19 hospitalizations as well as 3,572 new infections. Another 30 deaths were also added.

Hospitalizations and daily cases have been rising in recent weeks. Last week, Dr. Boileau said the true number of daily infections is likely up to 10 times higher than the official tally.

Quebec has extended access to free rapid testing kits at select pharmacies across the province. Each Quebecer is eligible every 30 days to get a free rapid testing kit, which contains five tests.

DON'T SKIP THE THIRD DOSE: BOILEAU

Boileau also renewed his plea for Quebecers to not skip the third dose, even if they were recently infected with Omicron in the last few months.

Each day there are about 1,500 to 2,000 people who get their booster shot, but he said that's "not enough.

"A lot of them have been infected by Omicron recently in the last three months so they argue that, 'Well, if I have Omicron, it's like a third dose,' which is fair … But after three months, we seriously recommend it to benefit from their third dose to upgrade their immune system," he said.

"We observed that there's a lot that might be reluctant … but we hope that this message will get through."

Dr. Marie-France Raynault, a senior strategic medical advisor to public health, also said during Friday's update that despite the rise in cases, there are no plans to reintroduce new health measures in schools.

"The situation is not worse in school. In fact, it's a little bit better than what we see elsewhere. If we compare ourselves with the other provinces we see that we're one of the provinces with [Prince Edward Island] where the measures in school are the most strict because the masks are still present in school except when the children are sitting in class. So we follow closely the situation ," Dr. Raynault said.

