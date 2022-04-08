Quebec public health now recommends swabbing mouth and nose for more 'complete' rapid test results
Quebec public health officials issued new guidance for rapid COVID-19 tests Friday in a bid to lower the rate of false negatives.
Rapid antigen testing remains the only option for most Quebecers amid a new surge of coronavirus infections since the province cut off PCR testing to the general public in January.
Dr. Luc Boileau, the province's interim public health director, said during a virtual news conference Friday morning it's now recommended to pass the swab in the mouth along the cheeks and the back of the throat as well as inside the nostrils. It's recommended to do the swab in the mouth before the nose.
Boileau said the new method provides a more accurate and "complete test." Studies have shown that swabbing the mouth and throat can produce fewer false-negatives.
Dr. Jean Longtin, microbiologist and microbiologist and expert in management of the pandemic at Quebec’s Ministry of Health and Social Services, explained that swabbing both locations “increases the sensitivity of the tests."
New guidance is expected to be published on the government's website later Friday.
Ontario's science table noted in a brief from February that a study found sensitivity for the Omicron variant from just a nasal swab was about 68 per cent, while sensitivity for both the nose and mouth swabs rose to 82 per cent.
On Friday, Quebec recorded an additional 55 COVID-19 hospitalizations as well as 3,572 new infections. Another 30 deaths were also added.
Hospitalizations and daily cases have been rising in recent weeks. Last week, Dr. Boileau said the true number of daily infections is likely up to 10 times higher than the official tally.
Quebec has extended access to free rapid testing kits at select pharmacies across the province. Each Quebecer is eligible every 30 days to get a free rapid testing kit, which contains five tests.
DON'T SKIP THE THIRD DOSE: BOILEAU
Boileau also renewed his plea for Quebecers to not skip the third dose, even if they were recently infected with Omicron in the last few months.
Each day there are about 1,500 to 2,000 people who get their booster shot, but he said that's "not enough.
"A lot of them have been infected by Omicron recently in the last three months so they argue that, 'Well, if I have Omicron, it's like a third dose,' which is fair … But after three months, we seriously recommend it to benefit from their third dose to upgrade their immune system," he said.
"We observed that there's a lot that might be reluctant … but we hope that this message will get through."
Dr. Marie-France Raynault, a senior strategic medical advisor to public health, also said during Friday's update that despite the rise in cases, there are no plans to reintroduce new health measures in schools.
"The situation is not worse in school. In fact, it's a little bit better than what we see elsewhere. If we compare ourselves with the other provinces we see that we're one of the provinces with [Prince Edward Island] where the measures in school are the most strict because the masks are still present in school except when the children are sitting in class. So we follow closely the situation ," Dr. Raynault said.
This is a developing story that will be updated.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Strike kills 50 at Ukraine rail station crowded with people
A missile hit a crowded train station in eastern Ukraine that was an evacuation point for civilians, killing dozens of people, Ukrainian authorities said Friday. Photos from the scene showed remannts of a rocket with the words 'For the children' painted on it in Russian.
Russia's ruble rebound not quite what it seems
Six weeks after Russia sent troops into Ukraine, the ruble has staged an apparently extraordinary recovery, but all is not what it seems and the exchange rate used in everyday transactions is sometimes very different to the official one.
Omicron symptoms are different from Delta variant, study finds
A new observational study out of the U.K. has found that those who contract the Omicron variant of COVID-19 experience different symptoms that are usually less severe and last shorter than those who are infected with the Delta variant.
Man dead, two injured after shooting at popular tourist area of Niagara Falls
One person is dead and two others are injured after an overnight shooting in a popular tourist area in Niagara Falls.
Charest blasts Poilievre for supporting Freedom Convoy: 'Laws are not a buffet'
Conservative leadership hopeful Jean Charest is turning up the heat against perceived frontrunner Pierre Poilievre, taking him to task for his support of the trucker protests that took over downtown Ottawa and led to blockades at border crossings.
Will Canada's ban on foreign homebuyers make a difference?
As Canada announces a two-year ban on foreign homebuyers, real estate experts offered mixed reactions when discussing the impacts on the market.
Experts urge caution in reading rapid tests as variants drive sixth wave
Rapid antigen tests have become Canada's primary tool to detect COVID-19 as mounting signs point toward a sixth wave, but experts warn that results should be read with caution as the spread of variants raises questions about diagnostic accuracy.
Ontario reports 1,135 COVID-19 hospitalizations as positivity rate nears 20 per cent
Ontario health officials are reporting 1,135 people in hospital with COVID-19 Friday, including 166 patients in intensive care, as the provincial positivity rate nears 20 per cent.
How the 2022 federal budget impacts you
The federal government unveiled its highly-anticipated spring budget on Thursday, with a focus on trying to make life more affordable for Canadians while attempting to rein in pandemic-level spending.
Toronto
-
Man dead, two injured after shooting at popular tourist area of Niagara Falls
One person is dead and two others are injured after an overnight shooting in a popular tourist area in Niagara Falls.
-
Man shot dead outside Toronto subway station identified as college student from India
The man shot and killed at an entrance to a Toronto subway station on Thursday evening was a 21-year-old student from India who was on his way to work, family members tell CP24.
-
Hazel McCallion, 101, accepts three-year contract extension working for Toronto Pearson
Hazel McCallion, one of the longest serving mayors in Canadian history, has accepted a three-year contract extension as a Greater Toronto Airport Authority board member.
Atlantic
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Lockdown lifted at Saint John school after reports of armed person; teen in custody
A teenager is in custody and the lockdown at a Saint John, N.B., high school has been lifted after police received reports of an armed person at the school Friday morning.
-
Nova Scotia's finance minister defends non-resident property tax measures in budget
Nova Scotia's finance minister is defending two new taxes aimed at non-resident property owners that are contained in the 2022-23 provincial budget.
-
N.B. government, UNB expand nursing programs as hospitals deal with 'critical staff shortages'
Speaking directly to a handful of nursing students, Health Minister Dorothy Shephard asked them to consider accepting a job in New Brunswick once they’ve graduated.
London
-
'We are seeing an uptick': TVDSB battling staffing absences as schools close
The Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) closed two of its school in London, Ont. Friday amid staffing issues.
-
London, Ont. hospitals reporting increase of workers with COVID-19
The number of hospital staff members in London who have contracted COVID-19 continues to climb.
-
Province providing $5.7M for new skilled trades training centre in Strathroy, Ont.
The province is launching a new $5.7 million skilled trades training centre in Strathroy to get young people into the industry.
Northern Ontario
-
Officials say armed man impersonating cop pulled woman over in Sudbury
No one was injured after a scary incident in Sudbury's South End on Friday in which a woman was pulled over by a man pretending to be a police officer.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Woman killed in fire in Sudbury's west end
It is a somber scene on Buchanan Street in Sudbury's west end following a fatal fire Friday morning.
-
One person killed in multi-vehicle crash on Hwy. 11 in Temiskaming Shores
One person is dead following a four-vehicle collision Thursday afternoon on Highway 11 in Temiskaming Shores.
Calgary
-
Calgary police investigate suspicious death in Temple
Calgary police are investigating the death of a woman in the community of Temple on Thursday evening.
-
Rainbow Pride flag on Airdrie pathway defaced by vandals
Airdrie RCMP are investigating the vandalism of a Pride rainbow painted on a pathway at Nose Creek Regional Park.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Calgary hits the 20s on Friday then drops into scattered flurries for a few days
Toasty weather today but cool and largely dry weather follows.
Kitchener
-
WRDSB to start sending parents daily COVID-19 case reports
The Waterloo Region District School Board announced Friday that they will begin sending daily COVID-19 case reports to parents.
-
Man dead, two injured after shooting at popular tourist area of Niagara Falls
One person is dead and two others are injured after an overnight shooting in a popular tourist area in Niagara Falls.
-
Driver absences cause more school bus cancellations in Waterloo Region
Student Transportation Services of Waterloo Region has cancelled some school bus routes due to driver absences.
Vancouver
-
Proof of vaccination no longer required to access B.C. restaurants, theatres, events
Proof of immunization against COVID-19 is no longer required to access restaurants, theatres and indoor events in B.C. as the province lifts its vaccine card rules.
-
Driver arrested for suspected impairment after crash sends 1 to hospital: Surrey RCMP
A driver was arrested for suspected impairment after a late-night crash in Surrey sent one person to hospital Thursday.
-
B.C. Mounties investigating 'suspicious incident' at park after 3 kids say man invited them into vehicle
North Vancouver Mounties say they're investigating reports that a man allegedly invited three kids into his vehicle earlier this week.
Edmonton
-
Jobless rate hits record low, economy adds 72,500 jobs in March: StatCan
Statistics Canada says the unemployment rate in March fell to its lowest rate on record, falling to 5.3 per cent from 5.5 per cent a month earlier as the economy added 72,500 jobs.
-
Canada clawing back settlement to RCMP officer who was sexually assaulted on the job
A former RCMP officer who was awarded hundreds of thousands of dollars for abuse she suffered while in uniform is having a large part of her settlement clawed back by the federal government.
-
'Which thing to build?': Montem Resources weighs coal mine versus hydrogen in Alberta
A company hoping to develop coal in Alberta's Rocky Mountains says it will decide by the end of June whether to convert its open-pit mine proposal into a renewable energy project.
Windsor
-
Peak of sixth wave to hit Windsor-Essex
Windsor Regional Hospital officials remain on high alter as a sixth wave of COVID-19 quickly approaches.
-
WECHU reports 51 COVID-19 hospitalizations, no new deaths in Windsor-Essex
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting no new deaths, 139 new high-risk COVID-19 cases and 51 hospitalizations on Friday.
-
Windsor unemployment rate remains highest in the country
Windsor has the highest unemployment rate in Canada for the second straight month, according to Statistics Canada.
Regina
-
Owlet saved after falling from tree in Regina park
A Regina owlet has a second chance at life after a concerned citizen and local wildlife group sprung into action to save it on Thursday.
-
Higher than expected spring runoff in Sask.: Water Security Agency
A higher than expected spring runoff is taking place in parts of Saskatchewan, according to the Water Security Agency’s (WSA) April update released on Friday.
-
More than 1,100 customers still without power in southwest Sask.
SaskPower said a total of 1,122 customers woke up without power once again on Friday in southwest Saskatchewan, as crews continue work to repair damaged infrastructure after a spring snowstorm earlier this week.
Ottawa
-
Charest blasts Poilievre for supporting Freedom Convoy: 'Laws are not a buffet'
Conservative leadership hopeful Jean Charest is turning up the heat against perceived frontrunner Pierre Poilievre, taking him to task for his support of the trucker protests that took over downtown Ottawa and led to blockades at border crossings.
-
West Quebec school bus crash injures driver
A school bus driver in west Quebec suffered minor injuries when his bus slid off the road and flipped onto its side Friday morning.
-
Feds launching post-pandemic 'strategic policy review' of public service
The federal government is launching a "strategic policy review" of the federal public service in a post-pandemic world, looking at everything from federal buildings to increased digital service delivery.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon nurse told to pay $50K for discipline hearing where majority of charges were dropped
A Saskatoon nurse who faced professional misconduct charges from the College of Registered Nurses of Saskatchewan is now on the hook for paying $50,000 to help cover the cost of the investigation and disciplinary hearing — the most expensive in the regulator's history.
-
Prince Albert city councillor clarifies 'stereotypical' comments about crime
The Chief of Montreal Lake Cree Nation says comments made by a Prince Albert city councillor are “stereotypical” and “thinly-veiled racism.”
-
COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations rise in Sask.
Twenty-four new COVID-19 related deaths were reported in Saskatchewan for the week of March 27 to April 2, up four from the previous weekly provincial update.