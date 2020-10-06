MONTREAL -- Quebec provincial police seized 174,200 contraband cigarettes during an operation carried out on Sept. 30 in the MRC de Mekinac, about 150 kilometres north of Trois-Rivieres.

In addition to cigarettes, five alcohol bottles that did not come from an SAQ branch were seized, along with a vehicle and nearly $4,000 in Canadian currency.

During the raid, which was divided into four searches, three people were arrested for the illegal sale of tobacco. Those suspects could face charges under the Tobacco Tax Act.

The operation was carried out by the Surete du Quebec's Contraband Investigation Department in collaboration with the SQ's precinct in the MRC des Chenaux.