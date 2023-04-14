Quebec provincial police investigating suspicious death in Sherbrooke

Quebec provincial police (SQ) are investigating a suspicious death that occurred in Sherbrooke, in the Eastern Townships.

Sherbrooke police (SPS) officers were first called on Thursday to an apartment building on René-Lévesque Boulevard around 10:45 p.m. following reports that a person was shot.

When officers arrived, they discovered a man with serious injuries in one of the units.

"We are talking about a 30-year-old man who was transported to the hospital center, where he was pronounced dead," said SQ spokesperson Valerie Beauchamp.

A large security perimeter was set up on René-Lévesque Boulevard, between Matisse and Henri-Labonne Atreets. It was lifted Friday morning, but SQ investigators and a forensic identification technician were still on site.

The victim's identity was not immediately released, and it's unclear if he was known to police.

"At this point, all theories are being considered. We are still talking about a suspicious death," said Beauchamp.

"[Investigators] will meet with witnesses to collect as much information as possible to establish the circumstances of what happened."

No one has been arrested and the investigation is ongoing.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on April 14, 2023.