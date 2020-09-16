MONTREAL -- Quebec Premier Francois Legault does not plan to get tested for COVID-19 despite having met with federal Conservative leader Erin O'Toole Monday.

O'Toole and his family are getting tested for COVID-19 after a member of his staff tested positive.

Legault said on Twitter that public health does not recommend isolation or screening, "only monitoring for symptoms."

"We will continue to follow these recommendations," he wrote.

A statement from O'Toole's party said he has not shown any symptoms, but that he, his staff and family are getting tested as a precaution.

Legault said he contacted public health and that the degrees of separation between himself and the positive case means it is a "low risk" of exposure.

Bloc Quebecois leader Yves-Francois Blanchet is also in self-isolation, awaiting the results of his own COVID-19 test after both his spouse and an aide tested positive for the illness.

Blanchet's aide's positive test, a few days after the Bloc caucus met in person in St-Hyacinthe, Que., prompted dozens of MPs and party workers to isolate themselves.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau tested positive for COVID-19 early in the pandemic but recovered.

-- with files from The Canadian Press.