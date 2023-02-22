Quebec Premier Legault won't meet election promise to offer pre-kindergarten
Quebec Premier Francois Legault is defending his government's failure to meet a key campaign promise to offer kindergarten classes beginning at four years old to all the province's children.
Legault said today it was impossible to reach his government's target within the stated time frame due to a shortage of teachers.
Legault campaigned heavily on the issue during the 2018 election, going so far as to say his seat would be on the line if he failed to meet his promise.
His Coalition Avenir Quebec party originally promised to open 5,000 classes for four-year-olds within five years, but that target was later dropped to 2,600 classes by 2025-26.
Education Minister Bernard Drainville told TVA on Tuesday that even the lower goal would not be met due to the teacher shortage, and the government was pushing its timeline back to 2029-30.
Legault said today he still believes in his promise to offer universal pre-kindergarten, which he says will especially benefit children with learning disabilities.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Feb. 22, 2023.
Montreal Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Southern Quebec bracing for snowstorm, Ontario bracing for ice storm
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Google tests blocking news content for some Canadians in response to government bill
Google is blocking some Canadian users from viewing news content in what the company says is a test run of a potential response to the Liberal government's online news bill.
'So little information': Study finds significant absence of data on cancer in Black communities
A significant lack of research on cancer in Black communities in Canada is hurting the population, and data urgently needs to be collected in order to improve the health-care system and patient outcomes, according to a new study.
Canadians spend as much time worrying about finances as they would working a part-time job: poll
A new poll by Scotiabank shows Canadians are spending the same amount of time worrying about their finances as if they were working a part-time job.
Liberals 'dragging their feet' on foreign interference, says defeated MP named as Chinese election target
A Conservative politician who says he was targeted by Chinese efforts to defeat Conservatives during the 2021 federal campaign is accusing the Liberal government of 'dragging their feet,' calling for more than 'talking points' when it comes to addressing foreign interference.
Trudeau knocks Poilievre's 'simplistic' call to close Roxham Road
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is knocking Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's call for the federal government to close the Roxham Road irregular border crossing in Quebec as a 'simplistic solution,' saying the best approach is to renegotiate the Canada-U.S. migrant pact known as the Safe Third Country Agreement.
How the Bank of Canada decides interest rate hikes after key inflation indicator shows signs of relief
The Bank of Canada may have room to hold interest rates at its next March meeting after one of the key inflation indicators it tracks showed some relief in January.
Family of woman who died at Amherst ER suing Nova Scotia Health, physician
The family of a 37-year-old woman who died after waiting hours for treatment at the Cumberland Regional Health Care Centre in Amherst, N.S., on Dec. 31, 2022, is suing the province's health authority in order to get answers into her death.
Canadian military says it has tracked, stopped China surveillance in Arctic waters
Defence Minister Anita Anand said Wednesday that the Canadian federal government is aware of buoys recovered from Arctic waters, and that this type of activity is not new.
Violent carjacking in Milton, Ont. grocery store parking lot captured on video
Police have released new details about a violent carjacking in a Milton, Ont. grocery store parking lot that was captured on video.
Toronto
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES | Major winter storm inches closer to southern Ontario
Toronto is set to see a blast of snow and ice Wednesday and Thursday as a winter storm system moves into Ontario. Follow live updates as the storm progresses.
-
Federal government 'closely reviewing' Ontario health-care reform bill
The federal government said it is closely reviewing Ontario’s new health-care reform legislation that invests in private clinics.
-
Violent carjacking in Milton, Ont. grocery store parking lot captured on video
Police have released new details about a violent carjacking in a Milton, Ont. grocery store parking lot that was captured on video.
Atlantic
-
Family of woman who died at Amherst ER suing Nova Scotia Health, physician
The family of a 37-year-old woman who died after waiting hours for treatment at the Cumberland Regional Health Care Centre in Amherst, N.S., on Dec. 31, 2022, is suing the province's health authority in order to get answers into her death.
-
N.S. shooting inquiry will release final report in Truro; families of victims to attend
The inquiry examining Nova Scotia’s April 2020 mass shooting has announced its commissioners will release their final report and recommendations in Truro, N.S., on March 30.
-
Ukrainians reflect on life away from home nearly one year after Russian invasion
Many Ukrainian refugees are reflecting on the last year as they continue to worry about their war-torn country, nearly one year after Russia invaded Ukraine.
London
-
WATCH
WATCH | Freezing rain warning blankets southern Ontario
The wintery mix of weather forecast for the region is here. Prolonged periods of freezing rain are expected with significant ice build up in some areas that could be up to 20 mm.
-
London, Ont. high school teacher sent to prison for child porn
Dustin Epp showed little emotion as the judge, crown attorney and family members of one of his victims addressed the court at his sentencing hearing on Wednesday.
-
'Lucky to be alive': Family of injured skier recounts harrowing incident at Boler Mountain
George Dlouhy, a lifetime skier, and longtime season pass holder at Boler Mountain, was about to start a day on the slopes last week when tragedy struck. George's son Jordan said a tree fell from the wooded area behind where his dad was standing in line and landed on him.
Northern Ontario
-
Google tests blocking news content for some Canadians in response to government bill
Google is blocking some Canadian users from viewing news content in what the company says is a test run of a potential response to the Liberal government's online news bill.
-
Arson suspected as 100-year-old home burns in Greater Sudbury
A fire that destroyed a 100-year-old home in Azilda on Wednesday morning is suspicious, fire officials told CTV News.
-
Kirkland Lake contractor fined $91K for violating Environmental Protection Act
An excavation contractor based in Kirkland Lake has been fined a total of $91,000 for environmental offences that date to 2018.
Calgary
-
Calgary police take 1 into custody following Evergreen house fire
Calgary police took one person into custody on Wednesday following a house fire in the community of Evergreen.
-
KPMG says it never signed off on City of Chestermere's 2021 financial statements, making audit void
The City of Chestermere is under fire from accounting firm KPMG LLP, which claims it never signed off on the municipality's 2021 financial statement.
-
Man from Switzerland in Calgary to train for ice-immersion world record
It's a stark sight on a cold weekday morning in Calgary when André Belibi Eloumou jogs along a snow-covered path in a frigid -22 C.
Kitchener
-
'Bear with us': Winter storm preparations underway in Waterloo region
Preparations are underway to try and deal with a winter storm rolling through southern Ontario Wednesday night, which is expected to bring freezing rain through the evening that could create five to 10 mm of ice buildup around the Region of Waterloo.
-
Storm Watch: Tracking today's closures and cancellations
Storm Watch is your destination for information about school closures, bus cancellations and road closures in Waterloo region, Guelph, Brantford and the surrounding area.
-
City of Waterloo, Kitchener declare snow event
The City of Waterloo and City of Kitchener have declared a snow event as winter storm sweeps across southern Ontario.
Vancouver
-
B.C. man to spend 2.5 years in jail after pleading guilty to having sex with 15-year-old when he was 45
A B.C. man who had a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old when he was three decades her senior has been given a 30-month jail sentence.
-
2 social housing developments approved in Vancouver, despite objections
Vancouver city councillors have approved rezoning for two social housing developments over the last two weeks after public hearings that saw most feedback coming in opposition to the projects.
-
72-year-old B.C. man sentenced for child luring, police say
A 72-year-old Surrey man convicted of online child luring will not serve any jail time but will be bound by strict conditions, according to authorities.
Edmonton
-
Man accused of luring vulnerable women to hotel rooms with drugs charged with human trafficking: ALERT
A 37-year-old man has been arrested after police say more than a dozen vulnerable Edmontonians were targeted for trafficking and sexual assault, with investigators believing there are more victims.
-
Alberta commits $9.7M to replace RCMP in Grande Prairie; minister says provincial force still possible
Alberta's UCP government promised Wednesday to help the City of Grande Prairie cover the bill to replace the RCMP with its own police service, while Alberta continues to mull the possibility of doing the same.
-
'Everything starts to brighten up': Edmonton clinic using Ketamine to treat extreme depression
In clubs, raves and police seizures it’s known as Special K – an addictive, hallucination-invoking and dangerous drug – but Ketamine is getting very different reviews at a south Edmonton psychiatric clinic.
Windsor
-
Power outages reported in various Leamington, Windsor neighbourhoods
Some households in Windsor and Leamington had to brave part of the winter storm without power as outages have been reported in several neighbourhoods.
-
Canadian government to invest more than $12 million in combatting invasive species
Transport Minister Omar Alghabra committed $12.5 million in funding Wednesday to launch the Ballast Water Innovation Program aimed at keeping invasive species out of the Great Lakes.
-
Former Silver City building owner says property continued target of robberies, vandalism
Windsor police are asking for the public’s help to identify the suspects involved in a break-in and robbery at the former Silver City theatre building.
Regina
-
'Everybody is still in shock': Indigenous community safety top of mind 6 months following JSCN attacks
First Nations across Saskatchewan are reflecting on community safety, six months after the tragedy at James Smith Cree Nation (JSCN) and Weldon, Sask.
-
Regina city council to vote on removing heritage designation for St. Matthew's Anglican Church
A vote expected at Wednesday's city council meeting will help determine the future St. Matthew's Anglican Church in Regina’s heritage neighbourhood.
-
Over $750K to be spent on preliminary work for Sask. Drive renewal: City of Regina
Regina city council is set to vote on some next steps for its Saskatchewan Drive corridor renewal project.
Ottawa
-
Woman charged with attempted murder in Overbrook fire that displaced 60 people
A 31-year-old woman has been charged with attempted murder and arson in relation to an Overbrook apartment building that left about 60 people homeless.
-
Ottawa police believe east end explosion was criminal in nature
The Feb. 13 explosion in Ottawa's east end that levelled several buildings and forced dozens of people from their homes is now a criminal case, Ottawa police say.
-
SNOWFALL WARNING
SNOWFALL WARNING | Here's when Ottawa will see 15 to 20 cm of snow
Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for Ottawa, calling for up to 20 cm of snow Wednesday night and on Thursday.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon dance instructor facing child pornography charges
A Saskatoon dance instructor who works with youth in the city has been accused of possessing child pornography.
-
'It's overwhelming, but I'm happy': Sask. town supports woman competing in Inked Magazine's cover contest
A Saskatchewan small town is rallying around a woman competing in a world-wide competition to be the next cover model for Inked magazine.
-
Saskatoon researchers identify genes that restrain a common crop disease
Researchers at the University of Saskatchewan have unlocked a discovery that could revolutionize the canola industry.