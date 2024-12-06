Grant-Mentis scores winner as Victoire edge Charge 2-1

MONTREAL
    The Montreal Victoire were victorious over the Charge Friday night with a 2-1 Professional Women's Hockey League win in Ottawa.

    Victoire captain Marie-Philip Poulin and Mikyla Grant-Mentis scored for the Victoire (1-1-0-1), who got a 29-save performance from Elaine Chuli.

    The lone goal for the Charge (1-0-1-1) came off the stick of Ashton Bell. Emerance Maschmeyer made 29 saves in a losing effort.

    Trailing 2-1, the Charge pulled Maschmeyer with over two minutes to play and with under a minute left Savannah Harmon just missed tying the game as her shot slid through the crease.

    It was the first game the Charge have played at the Canadian Tire Centre, home of the Ottawa Senators, and they drew a team record 11,065 fans.

    After a scoreless opening period the Victoire scored a pair of goals of second-period goals and took a 2-1 lead into the second intermission.

    Poulin stole the puck from Charge defender Aneta Tejralova at the Ottawa blue line and scored on a breakaway at 8:02, beating Maschmeyer high glove side.

    The Charge got that one back when Bell collected a rebound off a Brianne Jenner shot and beat Chuli in the Montreal goal at 15:11.

    Montreal took a 2-1 lead at 17:57 of the period when Claire Daulton circled the Ottawa net before finding Grant-Mentis in the slot for a quick shot past Maschmeyer.

    Notes

    Montreal Victoire rookie Dara Greig is the younger sister of Ottawa Senators forward Ridly Greig, who was in attendance Friday night. It was the first time in over six years that Ridly has watched his younger sister play.

    Before the game there was a ceremony to honour the memory of the 14 victims killed at the Montréal Polytechnique massacre 35 years ago.

    Montreal went 0-4 on the power play while Ottawa failed to scored on its two opportunities.

    Up next

    The Victoire are off until Dec. 21 when they will be in Toronto to play the Sceptres.

    The Charge play their next five games on the road starting on Dec. 17 against the Boston Fleet.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 6, 2024.

    Quebec premier wants to ban praying in public

    Premier François Legault took advantage of the last day of the parliamentary session on Friday to announce to 'Islamists' that he will 'fight' for Quebec values and possibly use the notwithstanding clause to ban prayer in public places such as parks.

    Northern Ontario man sentenced for killing his dog

    WARNING: This article contains graphic details of animal abuse which may be upsetting to some readers. A 40-year-old northern Ontario man is avoiding prison after pleading guilty to killing his dog earlier this year.

