More snow on the way to Montreal on the weekend

Montrealers aren't seeing the 21 centimeters of snow the city had on this day in 2007, but they can soon expect a bit more snow on the ground.

Partly cloudy skies and a low of -10 C are forecasted for Friday night.

Though the wind chill will be an important factor to consider, with winds coming from the west up to 15 kilometres per hour, it could feel as cold as -14 C overnight.

Three-day forecast for Montreal beginning Dec. 6, 2024.

Come Saturday, a mix of sun and clouds is expected with a wake-up temperature of -9 C. The mercury will move up slightly by afternoon to an expected daytime high of -7 C.

Sunday will bring a mild daytime high of 1 C, but Montreal and other western regions of the province can expect a low-pressure system to land late Saturday into Sunday.

Between Sunday and Monday, that system could bring roughly 8 centimetres of snow -- reason to watch out for weekend road conditions if you’re headed to or from the chalet.

Futurecast for Montreal on Dec. 6, 2024.