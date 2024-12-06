SAQ workers vote in favour of new agreement in principle

Members of a union representing more than 5,000 Quebec liquor store employees voted 71 per cent in favour of an agreement in principle after virtual union assemblies were held on Friday.

"The acceptance of this agreement allows us to fully focus on the upcoming holiday season to provide our customers the service and experience that meet the high standards they are accustomed to," said the president and CEO of the Société des alcools du Québec (SAQ), Jacques Farcy, in a news release.

"I would like to express my deep gratitude to our customers, business partners, and all our employees for their patience and understanding over the past few months."

According to the Syndicat des employé(e)s de magasins et de bureaux de la SAQ (SEMB-SAQ-CSN), 2,346 of the 5,000 employees represented by the union cast their votes on Friday.

"After two years of wrestling with an intransigent employer, we believe that, in the current socio-economic circumstances, we have reached the best possible agreement in principle," the union said in a press release.

A document sent by the union to its members last week stated that the agreement provided for a 19.7 per cent pay raise over the next six years. The terms of the deal were said to facilitate access to the group insurance plan for part-time employees and improve access to promotional positions.

