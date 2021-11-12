MONTREAL -- Francois Legault has undoubtedly encountered many of his supporters through his work as Quebec's premier -- but one supporter took his devotion to a new level.

On Thursday, an image of Legault and a man with a curious tattoo on his arm was posted to his Facebook page under the caption "My biggest fan?"

The tattoo is a greyscale image of Legault's face, taking up the majority of the man's upper arm.

But that's not all: the portrait is bordered by an array of colourful, geometric shapes, with "LEGO" -- in the original Lego font -- stamped at the base of the tattoo.

A video of the interaction was also posted to the premier's Tik Tok account.

"It's incredible," says Legault in the video.

Legault encountered his "fan" at a press conference in Shawinagan.