MONTREAL -- Quebec's political parties say they're ready to work together to legislate a ban on anti-vaccine demonstrations near schools and hospitals.

Wednesday, the province's three opposition parties argued it is unacceptable that demonstrators are often aggressively approaching children to try to dissuade them from respecting health measures.

They say they are ready to work with the Coalition Avenir Quebec (CAQ) government to urgently adopt an exceptional measure -- be it a special law, decree or an application for an injunction.

Since the start of the school year, there have been five demonstrations around elementary and secondary schools in Montreal, with protesters seen shouting and filming children.

Earlier this week, Premier François Legault said his government is evaluating all its options and will come up with a measure to curb the anti-vaccine protests as soon as Thursday.

The measure to be proposed could resemble a previous law that, since 2016, has banned demonstrations within 50 meters of abortion clinics, he said.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 22, 2021.