Quebec politicians pass bill that will give themselves a $30K raise

Quebec Premier Francois Legault speaks during a end of session wrap up news conference, Friday, June 14, 2019 at his office in Quebec City. Quebec government House Leader and Minister of Immigration, Diversity and Inclusiveness Simon Jolin-Barrette, right, looks on. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot Quebec Premier Francois Legault speaks during a end of session wrap up news conference, Friday, June 14, 2019 at his office in Quebec City. Quebec government House Leader and Minister of Immigration, Diversity and Inclusiveness Simon Jolin-Barrette, right, looks on. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon