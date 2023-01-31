Quebec political parties divided over appointment of anti-Islamophobia advisor

Political parties in Quebec City are divided over the controversial appointment of Amira Elghawaby as Justin Trudeau's special advisor on combating Islamophobia.

The Liberal Party (PLQ) has become embroiled in another squabble over its positions, while Québec Solidaire (QS) wants to meet with Elghawaby without demanding her resignation, while one of its deputies sees the affair as a CAQ diversion. According to the Parti Québécois (PQ), "it is obvious that she must leave."

The appointment has caused an outcry because of Elghawaby's statements about Quebecers.

"Unfortunately, the majority of Quebecers appear to be swayed not by the rule of law, but by anti-Muslim sentiment," she wrote in a 2019 column in the Ottawa Citizen.

The CAQ government has already called on Elghawaby to resign. However, Justin Trudeau is steadfast in his choice, criticizing the CAQ minister responsible for secularism, Jean-François Roberge.

“The Trudeau government has missed a great opportunity to build bridges," Roberge said in a press scrum earlier this afternoon. It chose to dig ditches."

Liberals

For its part, the official opposition isn’t united on the topic. Liberal MNA Jennifer Maccarone began by writing on Twitter that the "CAQ is once again demonstrating unmitigated rigidity and lack of humanity by not supporting Ms. Elghawaby's appointment."

"It's a team error," Liberal leader Marc Tanguay said in a press scrum at the National Assembly, then explained that there is only one position in the QLP: Elghawaby must apologize quickly because time is running out.

QS

Meantime, QS condemned Elghawaby's comments and asked for a meeting with her.

"It's the sensible thing to do, because her comments are hurtful," parliamentary leader Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois said at a press scrum Tuesday morning.

But a QS MNA, Haroun Bouazzi, sees a diversion maintained by the CAQ government in this case.

In a tweet, he said that "the government has no clear plan for the energy transition, for public schools, for the crisis in our hospitals, but Legault's strategists: 'Look! A woman wearing a veil.'"

PQ

"It's obvious that she has to leave," said PQ MNA Pascal Bérubé. "It's obvious that what she said is heresy."

The pro-independence member maintains that this is just another demonstration of the incompatibility of Canada's and Quebec's choices.

"I am not asking her to leave. I am asking us to leave this country," he concluded.



-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Jan. 31, 2023