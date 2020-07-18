ST-APOLLINAIRE, QUE. -- Quebec provincial police say they've suspended a ground search for a missing father whose daughters were found dead one week ago in a wooded area southwest of Quebec City.

Police say in a statement that after 10 days of looking for Martin Carpentier, they are changing their approach to the investigation but remain determined to find him.

Carpentier hasn't been seen since the evening of July 8 after he and his daughters were believed to be involved in a serious car crash on Highway 20 in St-Apollinaire.

When police arrived, no one was inside the wrecked vehicle and an Amber Alert was triggered the following day.

Carpentier's two daughters, Norah and Romy Carpentier, aged 11 and 6, were found dead last Saturday, triggering a manhunt for the 44-year-old.

Police say they searched 700 locations and followed up on more than 1,000 tips and are on the lookout for new information to redeploy resources to find Carpentier.