SAINT-APOLLINAIRE, QUE. -- Police are asking for the public’s help with their search for the father of two girls whose bodies were found in a forest last week in Quebec.

The Surete du Quebec (SQ) says it found evidence on Wednesday night that Martin Carpentier visited a trailer located in the 50 sq. km area they’d been scouring for a week south of Quebec City.

Carpentier, 44, has been missing since July 8 when an Amber Alert was issued for him and his two children, Romy, 6, and Norah, 11. The girls' bodies were found on Saturday, but the search for Carpentier is still underway.

The SQ believes Carpentier may be visiting cabins and other secluded homes for necessities.

“We’re talking about an individual who is probably deprived of means and who is likely looking for materials to ensure his survival,” the SQ communications team said.

The force is asking everyone in the region – particularly, in Lotbinière MRC and the surrounding area – to check their cabins, camps, trailers and other such buildings for traces of break-ins, missing items, or things that may have moved, like clothing, food, and other necessities.

Anyone with information on Carpentier is being asked to call 911.

