ST-APOLLINAIRE, QUE. -- Provincial police, believing they're homing in on the wooded zone where Martin Carpentier can be found, are asking for a new level of cooperation from local property owners.

They're in the ninth day of the manhunt for Carpentier, 44, whose two daughters were found dead on Saturday near St-Apollinaire, south of Quebec City.

Police are now asking people who own property in the area but who live elsewhere to get in touch. These property owners are asked to tell police about any trailers or cabins they own.

Anyone with local homes, buildings or trailers are also being asked to check them to see if items are missing or moved, including clothing, equipment or food.

Police believe Carpentier has been searching for such items to stay alive, though it's also possible he's no longer conscious or alive. There was evidence that he entered a local trailer.

However, this request of locals is also complicated by the fact that officers are ensuring they're present for every property search and are not allowing people to go alone.

Watch the video above for Matt Grillo's full report.