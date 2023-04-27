Quebec police seize methamphetamine tablets, other drugs, weapons and cash in large-scale, multi-region operation

Quebec police officers out of the Mauricie region have seized over 800,000 methamphetamine tablets and other drugs, cash and firearms in a series of raids across the province.

A news release from the Mauricie Regional Joint Task Force (MRE) reports that searches in Montreal, Saint-Jerome, Sainte-Sophie, Saint-Eustache, McMasterville, Sainte-Anne-de-la-Perade, Cleveland, Richmond, Ste-Cecile-de-Whitton and Lavaltrie began at approximately 5:30 a.m. Thursday morning, involving around 200 Surete du Quebec (SQ) officers and their partners.

Some searches are ongoing in the 24 premises and 16 vehicles in connection to an alleged methamphetamine production and distribution operation across Quebec.

Police report to have seized the following at noon:

Over 800,000 methamphetamine tablets;

4 kg. of pure methamphetamine;

2 kg. of cocaine;

Over $150,000 in Canadian currency;

About 10 firearms, the majority of which are handguns;

Two residences as offence property (Laval and Sainte-Sophie);

Eight vehicles in violation of the law.

The investigation is ongoing.