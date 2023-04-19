Quebec police seek public's help in identifying homicide victim

Quebec provincial police (SQ) are asking for the public's help in identifying the victim of a homicide.

The body of a young man was found on Monday on 69th Avenue in Saint-Zotique, Montérégie, in an area surrounded by farmland.

"There were marks of violence on the victim's body," said Valerie Beauchamp, spokeswoman for the SQ, who is asking people who have information that could identify this person to communicate confidentially with the police force's criminal information centre at 1 800 659-4264.

The victim is believed to be between 18 and 30 years of age, 1.93 m (6'4") tall, 80 kg (178 lbs), with black curly hair and a dark complexion.



The young man had a tattoo with the letters 'SK' on the top of his left wrist and another with the word 'Family' on the side of his right hand.

He was wearing a red Puma hoodie, a brown short-sleeved shirt, black hiking boots, faded blue jeans and blue camouflage shorts.

He also had a gold chain around his neck.

An investigation is underway to understand the circumstances of the homicide.



- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on April 19, 2023