Quebec police searching for Sherbrooke man not seen since early November

Quebec police are asking for the public’s help to find Martin Belanger, 37, from Sherbrooke, where he was last seen in early November.

Belanger is 5’7 (1.7 metres), weighs 176 lbs (80 kilograms), has brown eyes, brown hair, and has a mustache.

His family says they have reason to fear for his safety.

Anyone with information on his location should call 911. People can also communicate with police confidentially by calling 1 800 659-4264