Quebec police search for woman suspected of shooting man

Quebec provincial police officers in Rimouski are asking for the public's help to locate a woman from Terrebonne they suspect may have been involved in an attempted homicide three months ago.

Doxanne-Maherline Racine, 28, is the subject of an arrest warrant in connection with the April 25 shooting of a 31-year-old man in Sainte-Angèle-de-Mérici in Quebec's Gaspésie region.

Racine is a 5'6", 180-pound Black woman who could be "anywhere in Quebec," according to the Sûreté du Québec (SQ).

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the SQ's information centre at 1-800-659-4264.