Quebec police search for woman suspected of shooting man
Quebec provincial police officers in Rimouski are asking for the public's help to locate a woman from Terrebonne they suspect may have been involved in an attempted homicide three months ago.
Doxanne-Maherline Racine, 28, is the subject of an arrest warrant in connection with the April 25 shooting of a 31-year-old man in Sainte-Angèle-de-Mérici in Quebec's Gaspésie region.
Racine is a 5'6", 180-pound Black woman who could be "anywhere in Quebec," according to the Sûreté du Québec (SQ).
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the SQ's information centre at 1-800-659-4264.
Widespread tech outage affects Canadian airports, hospitals and border crossings
A global technology outage grounded flights, disrupted hospitals and backed up border crossings in Canada on Friday, as issues persisted hours after problems with Microsoft services were said to be getting fixed.
LIVE UPDATES Here's the latest on Canadian impacts of the global IT outage
The latest developments on the Canadian impacts of the global technology outage that is causing massive disruptions to companies and services around the world.
New chief of the defence staff makes history, warns of 5-year timeline to counter Russia, China threats
Canada's newly appointed top soldier warns our country may not be ready to respond to 'conventional' and 'unconventional' threats from adversarial state actors, especially with the thawing of the North changing the landscape.
More than 250 wildfires in B.C. as hot and dry weather persists
More than 250 wildfires are burning in British Columbia as much of the province continues to bake under a heat wave that is expected to last into next week.
Recalled plant-based milk brands must rebuild trust by apologizing: marketers
Marketing experts say two brands that recently had to recall plant-based milk contaminated with Listeria can come back from the deadly outbreak, but they must move quickly to regain consumer trust.
Hundreds of firefighters gather for funeral of former chief killed in Trump rally shooting
A fire truck carried Corey Comperatore's flag-draped casket to a Pennsylvania church on Friday for the funeral of the former fire chief, who was shot and killed when a gunman tried to assassinate former U.S. president Donald Trump last weekend.
Spanish town to fine tourists for hogging beach spots
While tourists in Barcelona risk being squirted with water pistols, those in the town of Calpe on Spain’s Mediterranean coast face another threat: a hefty fine for reserving space on the beach for themselves.
How the CrowdStrike global IT outage affected a Canadian business
A global technology outage linked to a faulty software update has had a ripple effect on a Canadian business.
Trudeau taps MacKinnon to be new labour minister, ahead of cabinet meeting
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has named Steven MacKinnon as Canada's new minister of labour and seniors, filling a fresh vacancy on his front bench, left by outgoing minister Seamus O'Regan.
Global IT outage having widespread impacts in Toronto. Here is the latest
A global technology outage impacting businesses around the world has led to flight cancellations in Toronto this morning, with Porter Airlines grounding all flights until 3 p.m.
This is the list of disruptions in Toronto due to the global IT outage
A global technology outage impacting businesses around the world has led to major disruptions in the GTA and other parts of Ontario.
Ontario woman says she was sold 'crumbling' house despite home inspection
As an Ontario woman put away her China dishes after Christmas Dinner in 2018, she noticed her cabinet doors refused to shut.
BREAKING NEWS Global IT outage affects flights, hospitals in Ottawa
A global technology outage grounded flights and impacted services at hospitals Friday morning in Ottawa.
ByWard Market retailers, residents want City of Ottawa to address safety, revitalization concerns
Retailers and residents in the ByWard Market are calling on Mayor Mark Sutcliffe and the City of Ottawa to take immediate steps to revitalize and improve safety in the popular Ottawa tourist area.
-
WATCH What we know about the reasons behind global tech outage
A Canadian technology analyst says a failed update from a key cybersecurity provider shows the nearly 'universal' use of Windows products for key digital infrastructure and highlights how quickly security issues can start to cascade.
Emergency crews on scene of plane crash near Fredericton
The New Brunswick RCMP and Keswick Valley Fire Department are on the scene of a small plane crash near Burtts Corner, N.B., about 22 kilometres west of Fredericton.
Newfoundland town on edge as crews search for missing vessel with 7 people aboard
The Canadian Coast Guard is leading a search for a fishing vessel last heard from on Thursday night off the northeastern coast of Newfoundland.
Man, 33, charged with stunting after vehicle's speed clocked at 50 km/h over limit: Halifax Regional Police
A 33-year-old man is facing a stunting charge after police say he was driving 160 km/h in a 110 km/h speed zone.
-
Ground assault begins on Labrador City wildfire that forced thousands to evacuate
Firefighters began attacking a fire near Labrador City from the ground today, marking a new stage in the effort to get the roaring wildfire under control.
-
Get it while you can, fish harvesters say, handing out free cod in downtown St. John's
The latest protest against Ottawa's decision to reopen a commercial cod fishery drew a good line in downtown St. John's
Thinking about getting a tattoo? New research might change your mind
Sealed bottles of tattoo and permanent makeup ink, including some marked as sterile, contained millions of potentially dangerous bacteria, according to new research by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Police say northern Ont. impaired driver stole a puppy and booze
A 29-year-old suspect has been charged after someone stole a puppy and several bottles of booze in Elliot Lake before speeding off in a pickup truck.
Pedestrian has life-threatening injuries after being struck by vehicle in the Sault
A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle late Thursday evening in Sault Ste. Marie, sending them to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
LIVE UPDATES Latest on global IT outage: Airlines, businesses hit by technology disruption
A major internet outage affecting Microsoft is disrupting flights, banks, media outlets and companies across the world, with problems continuing hours after the technology company said it was gradually fixing an issue affecting access to Microsoft 365 apps and services.
Life-threatening injuries following south London crash involving dirt bike
Just before 7 p.m. on Thurday, emergency crews responded to the area of Glanworth Drive and Bradish Road where police said a teenaged boy was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the other involved vehicle remained at the scene
Serious injuries following Huron County crash
Around 10 p.m. on Thursday, emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle crash in the area of County Road 15/Londsboro and County Road 8/Base Line, east of Goderich.
How the global tech outage is affecting Waterloo Region, Guelph and Brant
The local impact of Friday's global technology outage.
Some delays possible as local hospitals impacted by global IT outage
Some services in Waterloo region are feeling the string of a global IT outage affecting Mircosoft programs.
Waterloo Region secures one third of Wilmot property marked for future investment
The Region of Waterloo says it's making good progress on its plan to assemble shovel-ready land in Wilmot Township.
Construction starting on $358 million natural gas project in southwestern Ontario
The Ontario government is announcing the start of construction by Enbridge Gas on its $358 million Panhandle Regional Expansion Project in the southwest region.
Worldwide outage impacts Windsor-Detroit border crossings and local hospitals
Local hospitals and border crossings are experiencing delays due to a worldwide Microsoft outage
NextStar Energy celebrates one year
NextStar Energy in Windsor, Ont. is celebrating its first year anniversary in the clean energy sector.
Cyclist collides with transport truck in Owen Sound intersection
Police are investigating how a cyclist and a transport truck collided in downtown Owen Sound on Thursday afternoon.
Deadly motorcycle crash in Newmarket under investigation
Investigators are appealing to witnesses of a deadly collision involving a motorcycle and SUV in Newmarket.
Police investigate bizarre incident involving driver and passenger
Police are investigating a bizarre incident after a passenger allegedly assaulted a driver before taking off in the vehicle only to return a short time later.
BREAKING Some flights at Vancouver airport impacted by global technology outage
A number of scheduled flights at the Vancouver airport have been affected by the massive technology outage causing disruptions at companies and services around the world.
-
B.C. hospitals, health services affected by global IT outage
British Columbia's health-care system is facing disruptions due to the global technology outage affecting multiple industries on Friday.
-
More than 250 wildfires in B.C. as hot and dry weather persists
More than 250 wildfires are burning in British Columbia as much of the province continues to bake under a heat wave that is expected to last into next week.
2 dead after small plane crashes in Tofino, B.C.
Two people died and a third was seriously injured in a fiery plane crash in Tofino, B.C., on Thursday, according to authorities.
Manitoba companies impacted by global IT outage
A global information technology outage is causing disruptions in Manitoba.
'We're finding it challenging': Local brewery concerned about selection options at Liquor Marts
A craft beverage company feels Manitoba's Liquor Marts need to boost the number of local drinks on their shelves. However, Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries said craft labels get significant showing inside Liquor Marts with more than 500 local products on offer.
'Powerful symbol of the progress we have made': Land being returned to Manitoba Métis Federation
Around 100 acres of Manitoba Crown Land near the Saskatchewan border is being returned to the Manitoba Métis Federation (MMF).
Global technology outage grounds flights, disrupts services in Calgary
A small number of flights leaving Calgary have been impacted by a technology outage that's causing widespread concern around the world.
Smell smoke? Calgary's air quality 'moderate' for start of weekend
Calgary's air quality is expected to be somewhat poor for the start of the weekend.
New wildlife crossings planned between Canmore and Exshaw on Highway 1A
Two new wildlife crossings are in the planning stage for Highway 1A between Exshaw and Canmore.
Josh Classen's forecast: Smoke moves in as heat wave rolls on
A heat warning remains in effect for Edmonton and almost all of Alberta. Temperatures will soar into the low to mid 30s across most of the province, again.
Power outage for 1,200 customers in west Edmonton extends into second day
About 1,200 Epcor customers are still without power in west Edmonton Friday morning.
Once-a-week insulin injection successfully trialed at U of A
A new form of insulin that would mean fewer injections for patients is now available in Canada.
Investigators deployed to 'aircraft accident' in southwest Sask.
An aircraft accident occurred early Friday morning near Birsay, Saskatchewan, according to the Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB).
Date set for inquest into death of Regina woman who fell five stories from YWCA window
A date has been set for an inquest into the death of Nicole Lafontaine, who fell five stories from a Regina YWCA window last year.
Saskatchewan scout camp reeling after vandals cause thousands in damages
A Saskatchewan not-for-profit is reeling after vandals inflicted thousands of dollars of damages at the Good Spirit Scout Camp.
Sask. woman charged in fatal THC-driving case had Charter rights violated, defence says
The lawyer representing a woman who struck and killed a child while driving says a number of her Charter rights were violated.
Two men charged with first-degree murder of Saskatoon woman
Saskatoon police have arrested and charged two men in relation to the homicide of 24-year-old Melissa Duquette.