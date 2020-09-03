MONTREAL -- The Surete du Quebec (SQ) is asking for the public's help to find a man from Sept-Iles who has been wanted for nearly three months.

Mishta Napeu Mckenzie, 30, was supposed to be staying in a halfway house in Quebec under a long-term supervision order, but he left on June 13 without permission, police say. He has not been seen since.

The SQ suspects he could be in Sept-Iles or de la Minganie.

Mckenzie stands 6”3', weighs approximately 269 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. He has a tattoo of two teardrops located near his left eye.

The SQ is asking anyone who sees Mckenzie not to approach him and to call 911.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 3, 2020.