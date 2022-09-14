Quebec police say 20 people arrested for threats against politicians, damage since start of election campaign
Gilles Bélanger, a candidate for the Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ), recently moved his children and partner out of his house, ensuring the doors are always locked.
The drastic steps came after a car followed him home last Wednesday.
The next day at 5 a.m., he spotted a man on his wooded property in Magog, in Quebec's Eastern Townships.
The man fled as soon as Bélanger opened the front door, but later that afternoon, as he drove in a campaign car with an image of his face on it, Bélanger noticed a vehicle stopped at a traffic light next to him.
He says the driver pointed at him, mimicking a revolver.
"It's getting out of control," said Bélanger, who is running in his second provincial election after winning his Orford riding in 2018. "During the last campaign, it wasn't like this at all."
Bélanger is among a growing number of candidates from all major parties in the Quebec election campaign who have complained to police after being allegedly threatened.
Quebec provincial police Sgt. Geneviève Bruneau said Tuesday that 20 people have been arrested since the start of the campaign for threats against politicians or damage to election-related property.
She says police have noticed a significant rise in threats against politicians since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
In Bélanger's case, he says police told him to make sure none of the nine children in his family set foot in the house and to call 911 as soon as he sees something suspicious.
University of Ottawa political science professor Thomas Juneau says he has no doubt threats against politicians in Quebec and the rest of the country have increased.
"This is something we should have been talking about a while ago," said Juneau, who studies national security and the safety of politicians.
Resentment toward politicians has been building gradually, Juneau said, adding that the rise in anger is tied to diminishing trust in democratic institutions, the pandemic and social media.
Juneau also blames the "Trump effect," in which the radicalization in the United States under former president Donald Trump has bled into Canada and emboldened some people to criticize institutions violently, "in a way that was considered beyond the red line not so long ago."
Éric Lefebvre, CAQ candidate in the riding of Arthabaska, southwest of Quebec City, is calling out the threats made against him because he says they "crossed a line."
Last Thursday, a convoy of 20 to 30 vehicles carrying upside-down Quebec and Canadian flags rolled by his home at night, with occupants screaming "Liberty!," "F--- Lefebvre" and "F--- Legault," referring to former premier François Legault, the CAQ leader.
One of Lefebvre's two daughters, who is 16 and disabled, was seriously affected by the screaming and honking, he said, adding that she no longer wants to leave the house.
"When we make the choice to enter politics … it's rare that we have moments with our kids and partners, and the only place we can seek refuge is our homes...I am revolted to see people come and do that," he said.
Lefebvre points out he has stood for office six prior times -- provincially, federally and municipally -- and "I've never felt intimidated like this."
Bélanger and Lefebvre say the pandemic is partly to blame for the rise in threats against politicians, especially those running for the incumbent CAQ, which imposed strict COVID-19 health orders, such as a vaccine passport system and two rounds of curfews.
Conservative Party of Quebec (PCQ) Leader Éric Duhaime has been accused by political opponents of inciting aggressive behaviour toward representatives.
Duhaime, meanwhile, has never hidden the fact his party has gained popularity because of his opposition to health orders.
In his defence, Duhaime has said opposition parties failed in their duties during the pandemic to criticize the CAQ government's restrictions, and he wants to be a voice in the legislature for those who reject Legault's handling of the pandemic.
Juneau calls that argument "dangerous and dishonest."
The professor says he agrees there was a consensus in Quebec among opposition parties during the pandemic.
"It was the right thing to do at the time because it was the worst public health crisis in a century," he said. "To say (a minority of voters) were not represented is not a problem because we shouldn't have politicians in the legislature who are openly anti-vaccine, as significant elements in Duhaime's party are."
McGill University political science PhD candidate Mathieu Lavigne is directing a project on online misinformation during the Quebec election campaign and says emotional distress -- like the stress caused by the pandemic -- increases the probability that people radicalize.
He says online rhetoric against Quebec politicians has been escalating since the start of the pandemic.
"We started with the origins of COVID-19 during the first months, to discourses where François Legault is being associated with fascism and accused of treason," he said.
Lavigne suggests that some people feel the stakes in this election are higher than in previous campaigns.
He points to a survey he conducted last year, in which he asked 2,576 Canadians -- including 386 Quebecers -- whether they supported vaccine mandates and what they thought of those who didn't.
He says those most opposed to vaccine mandates felt most strongly that people with different views were a threat to their way of life.
"All actors in society have a role to play to make things better," Lavigne said. "Politicians should avoid using inflammatory language, and government can improve access to mental health resources."
-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 14, 2022.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Queen Elizabeth II's estate estimated at $657 million, here's who could share the fortune
While the Queen's will is not disclosed to the public, the Queen’s heir, King Charles III, will inherit the Royal Family’s private property, Balmoral Castle and Sandringham House, according to CTV News Royal Commentator Richard Berthelsen.
What is the 'Stone of Destiny,' and what does it have to do with King Charles III's coronation?
The news that officials are preparing to transport a mysterious slab of sandstone to Westminster Abbey as a key part of King Charles III's crowning has left many wondering: just what is the Stone of Destiny?
Gov. Gen. Mary Simon reflects on Queen's legacy and work ahead as King's representative
Gov. Gen. Mary Simon says she's spent the days since Queen Elizabeth II's death reflecting on the regent's legacy, but now as the King's representative in Canada, she's also preparing for 'difficult' conversations ahead. In a one-on-one interview, Simon spoke about reconciliation and the role she thinks Canada's new monarch will play.
King Charles III will be a different ruler than Queen Elizabeth II, House of Lords member says
Rumi Verjee, a British businessman, philanthropist and member of the House of Lords whose relationship with the new monarch goes back 40 years, says King Charles III will be a different ruler than his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II.
WATCH LIVE | Queen Elizabeth II lies in state as crowds pay respects
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II left Buckingham Palace for the last time Wednesday, borne on a horse-drawn carriage and saluted by cannons and the tolling of Big Ben, in a solemn procession through the flag-draped, crowd-lined streets of London to Westminster Hall. There, Britain's longest-serving monarch will lie in state for the world to mourn.
Fall forecast: What to expect across Canada, according to experts
Meteorologists at the Weather Network, AccuWeather and Environment Canada agree: people across most of the country can expect higher-than-average temperatures and lower-than-average precipitation well into October.
R. Kelly convicted on many counts, acquitted of trial fixing
A federal jury on Wednesday convicted R. Kelly of several child pornography and sex abuse charges in his hometown of Chicago, delivering another legal blow to a singer who used to be one of the biggest R&B stars in the world.
Armenia, Azerbaijan agree on cease-fire to end fighting
Armenia and Azerbaijan accused each other of instigating new rounds of shelling across their borders Wednesday and reported that 155 troops from the two countries have died since hostilities reignited between the longtime adversaries this week.
Ontario seniors to pay $400/day to stay in hospital instead of moving to LTC
The Ontario government says hospital patients who are waiting for space in long-term care homes can be moved to other locations not of their choosing up to 150 kilometres away or be billed $400 per day if they refuse.
Toronto
-
Brantford family 'traumatized' after apartment mistakenly raided by cops, lawyer says
A Brantford family is ‘shaken and traumatized’ after tactical officers mistakenly burst into their apartment with guns drawn during a botched drug raid last week, their lawyer says.
-
Ottawa man charged in Halton human trafficking probe
An Ottawa man is facing numerous charges in connection with a human trafficking investigation in Halton Region.
-
‘We basically got to skip the entire line’: Toronto Pearson travellers can use this app when flying to the U.S.
Those travelling through Toronto Pearson International Airport to select U.S. destinations might be able to avoid long lines at customs by using this app.
Atlantic
-
Unexpected holiday for Queen’s funeral met with confusion, concern in the Maritimes
The sudden and unexpected holiday to mark Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral is being met by some confusion and concern in the Maritimes.
-
Few answers from Correctional Service of Canada over the disappearance of convicted killer Patrice Mailloux
There's still more questions than answers nearly two weeks after Patrice Mailloux breached his day parole in Quebec.
-
N.S. shooting inquiry hears RCMP staffer deleted recording of controversial Lucki phone call
The RCMP is investigating what happened to the recording of a controversial meeting between top brass at RCMP headquarters and officials with the force in Nova Scotia days after the 2020 mass shooting.
London
-
'Driving like Fast and the Furious': Careless driving charge laid after south London crash
A 22-year-old man has been charged with careless driving after a dramatic head-on crash along a busy shopping corridor on Tuesday night — and stunt driving is on the radar of police and city officials.
-
Two youths sent to hospital after stabbing incident in north London
Two youths were sent to hospital and one youth was arrested early Wednesday afternoon after a stabbing incident in the city’s north end, London police say.
-
Shooting rattles north-east London neighbourhood
London police are investigating a shooting that took place in the north-east end of the city on Wednesday morning.
Northern Ontario
-
North Bay works to make dangerous intersection safer
Richie Gushulak of North Bay says it's not uncommon to see a vehicle collision happening at the intersection where he lives.
-
Ontario seniors to pay $400/day to stay in hospital instead of moving to LTC
The Ontario government says hospital patients who are waiting for space in long-term care homes can be moved to other locations not of their choosing up to 150 kilometres away or be billed $400 per day if they refuse.
-
Red-light cameras coming Sept. 21 to six intersections in Greater Sudbury
Drivers who run red lights will be caught on camera at six busy intersections in Greater Sudbury beginning Sept. 21 – and could face a $325 fine.
Calgary
-
Albertans 18+ can book bivalent COVID-19 vaccine appointments next week
The new bivalent COVID-19 vaccine will be available in Alberta starting next week, the province announced Wednesday afternoon. Albertans 18 and older can make appointments for the Moderna Spikevax booster starting Wednesday, Sept. 21.
-
Alberta decides on day of mourning, not stat holiday, for Queen's funeral
Alberta is opting for a day of mourning rather than a statutory holiday for the Queen's funeral next Monday. Alberta will hold an outdoor ceremony at the legislature in Edmonton on Monday at 10 a.m. It will start with a moment of silence and workplaces and schools are encouraged to observe it.
-
Kenney says 'no' to holiday, but where do Calgary and area schools stand?
Alberta says Monday will be a 'provincial day of mourning,' but not a holiday.
Kitchener
-
Guelph, Ont. mother asks for compassion for teen charged in son's death
A Guelph, Ont. family is grieving the loss of a 19-year-old who died after he was hit by a car while riding his motorcycle Friday night, and his mother is asking the community for compassion for the 17-year-old driver involved in the fatal crash.
-
Waterloo regional police looking for missing man
Waterloo regional police are concerned about the well-being of a missing 41-year-old man.
-
Region of Waterloo needs over 70,000 new homes to meet expected population growth: report
The Region of Waterloo will need an estimated 70,800 new homes by 2031 to address the housing shortage and meet expected population growth, according to a report from the Smart Prosperity Institute at the University of Ottawa.
Vancouver
-
B.C. man who lost luggage on flight he never took not entitled to extra compensation, CRT rules
A B.C. man who argued he should receive more than the maximum compensation for lost luggage because he never actually boarded the flight on which it was lost has had his claim dismissed by the province's Civil Resolution Tribunal.
-
Reward doubled to $500K in Sea to Sky Gondola vandalism case
Two years after the Sea to Sky Gondola in Squamish, B.C., was last targeted by vandals, authorities have announced the reward for helping bring those responsible to justice has doubled to $500,000.
-
B.C. man who shared images of stepdaughter in shower sentenced for child pornography
A B.C. man who sent images of his stepdaughter – captured over three years by a camera hidden in the shower – to an FBI agent conducting a child pornography sting has been sentenced to three years in prison.
Edmonton
-
Local couple turn to YouTube to share their experiences living with schizophrenia
An Edmonton couple has found YouTube success using lived experience to raise awareness around schizophrenia and help people living with a diagnosi
-
Albertans 18+ can book bivalent COVID-19 vaccine appointments next week
The new bivalent COVID-19 vaccine will be available in Alberta starting next week, the province announced Wednesday afternoon. Albertans 18 and older can make appointments for the Moderna Spikevax booster starting Wednesday, Sept. 21.
-
Alberta decides on day of mourning, not stat holiday, for Queen's funeral
Alberta is opting for a day of mourning rather than a statutory holiday for the Queen's funeral next Monday. Alberta will hold an outdoor ceremony at the legislature in Edmonton on Monday at 10 a.m. It will start with a moment of silence and workplaces and schools are encouraged to observe it.
Windsor
-
Officers describes attack by Mahoney as 'sheer terror' on day 3 of inquest
Windsor police officer John Paul Karam testified he was bleeding profusely after being attacked by Matthew Mahoney on March 21, 2018.
-
Longtime Windsor rock band climbs Billboard music charts with new song ‘Addicted To The Drug’
Ashes of Soma was a big local act when the band started 20 years ago.
-
Ontario seniors to pay $400/day to stay in hospital instead of moving to LTC
The Ontario government says hospital patients who are waiting for space in long-term care homes can be moved to other locations not of their choosing up to 150 kilometres away or be billed $400 per day if they refuse.
Regina
-
'A hardship for everyone': Lack of spare drivers leads to bus route cancellation in rural Sask.
A lack of spare bus drivers has led to parents in rural Sask. to find their own transportation to and from school for their children.
-
Dillon Whitehawk, crime scene linked to Indian Mafia street gang: expert testimony
A Regina police officer has linked Dillon Whitehawk to a known street gang during testimony on day three of the murder trial.
-
Man facing multiple charges after 'slam gun' incident: Regina police
A man in Regina is facing several charges after threatening someone with an improvised firearm.
Ottawa
-
McKenney vows to end chronic homelessness in Ottawa in four years
Ottawa mayoral candidate Coun. Catherine McKenney is pledging to end chronic homelessness in Ottawa within a single term of council, if elected.
-
Ottawa dance troupe one of the last to perform for Queen Elizabeth II
It was a dance to remember for a group of Ottawa highland dancers when they performed for Queen Elizabeth II at Balmoral Castle in Scotland this August.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Queen Elizabeth II lies in state as crowds pay respects
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II left Buckingham Palace for the last time Wednesday, borne on a horse-drawn carriage and saluted by cannons and the tolling of Big Ben, in a solemn procession through the flag-draped, crowd-lined streets of London to Westminster Hall. There, Britain's longest-serving monarch will lie in state for the world to mourn.
Saskatoon
-
RCMP locate teen sought in connection with North Battleford high school assault
Battleford RCMP issued a plea for the public's help in finding a 16-year-old suspect who was believed to be armed and dangerous.
-
Sask. RCMP find 3 dead in submerged vehicle
Three people have been found dead in submerged vehicle near Green Lake, Sask.
-