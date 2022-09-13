New federal Conservative leader could invoke taste for independence in Quebec, muses Blanchet

Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet rises during Question Period, Wednesday, April 27, 2022 in Ottawa. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld) Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet rises during Question Period, Wednesday, April 27, 2022 in Ottawa. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld)

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon