Quebec police officer stabbed and killed during arrest, second wounded
A Quebec provincial police officer was fatally stabbed Monday night while carrying out an arrest in the town of Louiseville, west of Trois-Rivieres, Que.
The Surete du Quebec (SQ) has confirmed the identity of the officer, Sgt. Maureen Breau, who had been on the force for over 20 years. She was assigned to the post of the MRC de Maskinonge.
Another officer was injured during the incident, but their life is not in danger.
Breau and her colleague were trying to arrest a 35-year-old man accused of uttering threats at around 8:30 p.m., near Saint-Aime St. and Saint-Laurent Ave., according to preliminary information handed over to Quebec's independent investigations bureau, the BEI.
While the officers were reading the alleged perpetrator their rights, the man reportedly found a knife nearby and struck Breau.
Montreal police have launched a parallel investigation following the stabbing death of a provincial officer in Louiseville, Que., west of Trois-Rivieres Monday night. (Cosmo Santamaria, CTV News)
Two other officers at the scene then shot and killed the man.
"It is with great sadness that I learned of Sergeant Breau's death," SQ General Director Johanne Beausoleil told officers Monday night. "I offer my deepest condolences to her spouse, her children, her family and her colleagues."
Montreal police have opened a parallel investigation. The BEI did not provide further information on the nature of the alleged threats.
Quebec Public Safety Minister Francois Bonnardel expressed condolences to Breau's colleagues on social media.
"Today, my thoughts are with the Surete du Quebec and all the police officers in the province," he wrote Tuesday morning. "I will never be able to thank them enough for their sacrifices."
-- More details to come. Published with files from The Canadian Press.
