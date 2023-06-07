Quebec police issue Amber Alert for one-year-old girl

Quebec provincial police have issued an Amber Alert for a one-year-old child who was allegedly abducted in Saint-Louis-de-Blandford, Que., a town about 160 kilometres northeast of Montreal.

The child, Laura Macphee, was taken by 31-year-old Jessie-Wayne Macphee, around 10:15 a.m., according to Quebec provincial police.

Police are looking for the man who was driving a 2008 red Toyota Corolla with the Nova Scotia licence plate HCT 840.

If anyone has information they are asked to call 911 and advised not to approach the suspect.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.