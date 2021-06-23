MONTREAL -- Quebec police handed out over 8,600 tickets betwee June 11 and 17 as part of an anti-speeding campaign.

In a statement, the Surete du Quebec said the operation, conducted in association with the SAAQ, was aimed at raising awareness of the dangeres of speeding.

In total, 8,660 fines were given out by various participating police forces.

“This significant police presence, combined with raising awareness among users of the road network, was aimed in particularly at modifying behaviour with regard to one of the main causes of collisions with serious injuries: speed,” they said.

The SQ said Quebecers can expect an increased police presence on the road throughout the summer.