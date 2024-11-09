Quebec police find escaped inmate
Quebec provincial police (SQ) say they found a man who had escaped lawful custody in the Laurentians.
The man escaped from a detention facility in Sainte-Anne-des-Plaines Friday evening.
Olympian, veteran, first Canadian Indigenous police officer honoured in Belgium
Alex Decoteau didn’t live to see his 30th birthday, but what he accomplished in his 29 years of life was simply remarkable.
Here are new guidelines for preventing stroke
The majority of strokes could be prevented, according to new guidelines aimed at helping people and their doctors do just that.
Indonesia's Mount Lewotobi Laki Laki volcano unleashes towering columns of hot clouds
Indonesia's Mount Lewotobi Laki Laki volcano spewed towering columns of hot ash high into the air Saturday, days after a huge eruption killed nine people and injured dozens of others.
ANALYSIS Trump’s gains with Latinos could reshape American politics. Democrats are struggling to respond
Trump had a clear edge among Hispanic voters “very concerned” about the cost of food. Half said he would better handle the economy than Harris.
Iranian American human rights activists expresses defiance over Iranian plots to kill her and Trump
In the middle of a Berlin hotel cafe, Masih Alinejad raises her voice and starts singing at the top of her lungs in Farsi, as waiters turn to watch along with the three German government bodyguards assigned to protect her.
Should Toronto tear up its bike lanes to improve traffic flow? Critics say it's not so simple
A congestion crisis, a traffic nightmare, or unrelenting gridlock -- whatever you call it, most agree that Toronto has a congestion problem. To alleviate some of the gridlock, the Ontario government has announced it plans to remove bike lanes from three major roadways.
Biden and Trump will meet in the Oval Office on Wednesday, the White House says
U.S. President Joe Biden and President-elect Donald Trump will meet Wednesday in the Oval Office, the White House said Saturday.
How much are Taylor Swift fans shelling out to attend her Toronto concerts?
Taylor Swift's Toronto era is nearly here. And here's how much fans shelled out to see her perform in the city.
Lawyers allege foreign interference in high-profile Canadian mafia deportation case
Lawyers for an alleged high-ranking member of the Italian Mafia in Toronto claim evidence is being used against him that is the product of foreign interference by Italian police.
Police investigating after downtown Toronto shooting
The Toronto police are investigating after an adult male was shot in the downtown area early Saturday morning.
Here's a look at what's going on for Remembrance Day in Ottawa this weekend
Ahead of Remembrance Day on Monday, there are a number of ways to mark the day and those who have served Canada.
Ottawa mayor defends sprung structure process as opposition to Kanata site quickly grows
A petition calling on the City of Ottawa to re-evaluate a decision to include a site in Kanata as a possible location for temporary housing for asylum seekers has quickly gained attention.
N.S. school 'deeply sorry' for asking service members not to wear uniforms at Remembrance Day ceremony
An elementary school in the Halifax area has backed away from a request that service members not wear uniforms to the school's Remembrance Day ceremony.
Navy divers take part in 50 km run in support of Christmas Daddies
Divers from the Royal Canadian Navy in Halifax laced-up on Saturday for a good cause.
Newfoundland beach blobs are plastic pollution, but source remains unknown: scientist
A Memorial University scientist says the mysterious white blobs washing up on Newfoundland beaches are actually gobs of plastic -- and they need to be cleaned up.
Teachers in Newfoundland and Labrador say violence is on the rise, averaging 22 incidents per school day
School staff are being struck more often, students are fighting more frequently, and police are increasingly being called to school grounds, according to data compiled and released this week by the Newfoundland and Labrador Teachers' Association.
Newfoundland and Labrador cautioned about growing debt as province touts success
Newfoundland and Labrador's auditor general has issued a warning about the province's financial position as the government announced it would finish the 2024-25 fiscal year with a higher-than-expected deficit.
Police confirm attempted murder case in Cobalt, Ont., was intimate partner violence
Police say that a 16-year-old was attacked with a sword Nov. 3 in Cobalt, Ont., in a case of intimate partner violence.
Fifth young offender arrested for vandalism at Elliot Lake arena
Police have arrested a 15-year-old in connection with a break-in and $50,000 in damage done to the Centennial Arena in Elliot Lake in September.
Drug charges laid, 200K worth of substances seized: OPP
A man from Grey County is facing charges related to a drug bust by South Bruce OPP.
Mother 'pulled out a baseball bat' in confrontation with Regina Mundi students
Just after 11:00 on Wednesday morning, a fight broke out near the portables at Regina Mundi Catholic High School - but it wasn’t between students.
Knights cruise past Battalion, earn 8th straight win
The London Knights’ march up the OHL standings continued Friday night, beating the North Bay Battalion 6-2 at Canada Life Place.
Man charged in connection with two sexual assaults in Waterloo: police
Police say on Nov. 2, two female victims were sexually assaulted by a man in separate incidents.
Serious injuries after 401 crash involving tractor trailer
Around 11 a.m. Friday, emergency crews responded to the westbound lanes of Highway 401 near Blanford road for a crash involving a tractor-trailer.
Costco opens first location in Brantford
Costco Wholesale opened its first location in Brantford on Friday.
Increased police presence on the Ambassador Bridge
Windsor police are on scene at the Ambassador Bridge for an ongoing investigation.
Chatham-Kent police arrest alleged impaired driver
A property check has led to impaired driving charges for one person, according to Chatham-Kent police.
Talks break down at bargaining table for Clear Medical Imaging
Negotiations have broken down at the bargaining table for Clear Medical Imaging.
Barrie landlord says she was scammed by woman charged with posing as a nurse
A former Barrie landlord says she been scammed by a woman recently charged by provincial police with posing as a nurse after allegedly falsifying her credentials to work in long-term care homes.
SIU investigation continues in Orillia, Ont after officer-related shooting
Police remained on scene throughout the day on Friday where on Thursday an OPP officer was stabbed responding to a call in Orillia, Ontario.
Heavy police presence in Innisfil as investigation underway
A heavy police presence has been seen in an Innisfil neighbourhood throughout the day.
Documentary highlights plight of B.C. wildlife with behind-the-scenes look at rehabilitation centre
Scheduled to be released Nov. 13 on YouTube, a new short film brought by Critter Care offers behind-the-scenes access to the Langley-based centre.
Buyers face hours-long waits trying to snag Stanley Park Bright Nights tickets
Families faced frustratingly long waits Friday trying to score tickets to the upcoming Bright Nights holiday train in Stanley Park, as a massive influx of would-be buyers overwhelmed the ticketing website.
Judicial recount for Surrey-Guildford confirms B.C. NDP's majority
The B.C. New Democrats have a majority government of 47 seats after a judicial recount in the riding of Surrey-Guildford gave the party's candidate 22 more votes than the provincial Conservatives.
Parts of B.C. parks closed after storms damage roads, trails, campsites
Large sections of provincial parks in southern British Columbia remain closed after recent heavy rain and wind storms that caused flooding and damaged trails, campsites and roads.
102-year-old B.C. veteran surprised by thank-you letters from around the world
As Don Dixon flips through his photo album filled with all sorts of serious things, the 102-year-old is proving to be quite silly.
The people behind the pictures: Meet the prolific shutterbugs snapping CTV Skywatch weather photos
Some of the most prolific photographers behind CTV Skywatch Pics of the Day use the medium for fun, therapy, and connection.
Failures laid bare by deaths in Manitoba child welfare system, advocates warn
Advocates are warning Manitoba’s most vulnerable children are being failed by a system meant to protect them – failures they say have been laid bare by recent deaths in the province.
‘No safety, no stability’: Recovery centre tenants forced to find new homes following court-ordered cease and desist
After less than six months, families living in a southern Winnipeg condominium development are being forced to move out.
Minivan and school bus collide in northeast Calgary intersection, causing bus to hit building
Calgary police are investigating a crash between a minivan and a school bus on Friday.
Canadian Premier League wants to expand by two teams in 2026
The Canadian Premier League intends to expand by two teams in 2026.
Pedestrian struck by vehicle and seriously injured in southwest Calgary
A pedestrian was rushed to hospital Friday evening after being struck by a vehicle in southwest Calgary.
Bonnyville teacher arrested 2nd time while out on conditions for sexual assault, child luring
RCMP have charged a former Bonnyville teacher who is accused of child sex offences with failing to comply with a release order – again.
Almost 1K arrests made using new Alberta law enforcement data system
Alberta law enforcement agencies have joined forces to identify and take down the province's top offenders.
Opinion Was music really better when you were younger? Or is your mind deceiving you?
As I see other generations of music lovers say music was so much better when they were younger, I wondered why. We can’t all be right — or maybe we are? I talked to experts in how music influences our brains to find out.
Family of young woman killed during terrorist attack in Israel speaks out one year after death
The family of Tifheret Lapidot, a young woman who was killed at the hands of Hamas one year ago, are speaking out.
Sask. man facing child pornography charges following investigation
A 44-year-old Grand Coulee, Sask. man is facing child pornography charges following an investigation by the Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit.
Here are the candidates for Ward 8 in Regina
Here’s a look at the candidates for Ward 8 ahead of Regina’s civic election on Nov. 13.
Saskatoon Police Service suspends 5 officers with pay following 'off-duty incident'
A group of Saskatoon police officers have been suspended, with pay, following an undisclosed incident.
Ontario man who shot wife dies in Sask. psychiatric prison
Denis Grandbois, an inmate at the Regional Psychiatric Centre, died of “apparent natural causes” on Thursday, according to a statement from the Correctional Service of Canada.
Sask. First Nation strikes $155M 'cows and plows' settlement
Saskatchewan’s Thunderchild First Nation has struck an historic agreement to settle Treaty 6 benefits that went unpaid for 150 years.