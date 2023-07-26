Quebec police ethics committee rules Terrebonne officer racially profiled Black man

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

WATCH LIVE

WATCH LIVE | Seven rookies promoted, most ministers on the move in major Trudeau cabinet shuffle

In a major shuffle unfolding at Rideau Hall, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is promoting seven rookies to his front bench, dropping seven ministers, and reassigning the majority of cabinet roles. In a ceremony being presided over by Gov. Gen. Mary Simon, Trudeau is orchestrating one of, if not the most consequential reconfigurations to his cabinet since 2015.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Gov.-Gen. Mary Simon pose with Minister of National Revenue Marie-Claude Bibeau during a cabinet swearing-in ceremony at Rideau Hall in Ottawa on Wednesday, July 26, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon