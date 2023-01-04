City of Terrebonne facing $205K lawsuit for alleged systemic discrimination

Pierre-Marcel Monsanto shows off tickets he has received from Terrebonne police during a news conference on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. (CTV News) Pierre-Marcel Monsanto shows off tickets he has received from Terrebonne police during a news conference on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. (CTV News)

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

McCarthy rejected for House speaker with GOP in disarray

House Republicans flailed through a second day of multiple balloting Wednesday, unable to elect their leader Kevin McCarthy as House speaker or come up with a new strategy to end the political chaos that has tarnished the start of their new majority.

Family of 4 still hospitalized after father drove off cliff

The driver of a car that plunged off a treacherous cliff in Northern California, injuring his two young children and his wife after the 250-foot drop, remained hospitalized with serious injuries Wednesday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon