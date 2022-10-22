Quebec police asking for public's help in locating missing young man

Quebec provincial police are asking for the public's assistance in finding 21-year-old Oliver Benoit of Saint-Donat.

Police say he was last seen around 4 p.m. on Friday near Saint-Guillaume and Domaine Boise streets, walking his pug in the Lac Roche area of Saint-Donat, about two hours north of Montreal.

"Those close to him have reason to fear for his health and safety," the Surete du Quebec (SQ) said in a release. "The young man may be disoriented and confused."

Benoit is 5'4" and weighs around 125 pounds with brown hair and eyes.

He was wearing jeans, a blue short-sleeve shirt, black rainboots and a light grey windbreaker when he went missing.

Anyone who sees Benoit is asked to call 911 or go to a local police station.