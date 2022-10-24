Missing 21-year-old man found safe: Quebec police

A young man who went missing in Saint-Dorate, Que. has been found, according to provincial police (SQ).

21-year-old Oliver Benoit was located "safe and sound" in a wooded area near Lac Croche in Saint-Donat, an SQ press release states.

Benoit had been missing since Friday, Oct. 21 after taking his pug for a walk.

SQ officers had combed the area atop ATVs and horses, on foot and by helicopter over the weekend, while locals were also called upon to aid in the search.