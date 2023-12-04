Quebec pilot project aims to give asylum seekers jobs in health care

A new pilot project could allow 1,500 asylum seekers in Quebec to obtain jobs in the health care network in the next three years.

Quebec Employment Minister Kateri Champagne Jourdain is expected to make the official announcement Monday during her speech at the Salon de l'emploi des demandeurs d'asile et de l'intégration sociale des personnes demandant l'asile.

She says she hopes to facilitate the hiring of qualified staff at a time when the health care sector is struggling with a significant labour shortage.

"Many asylum seekers hold a work permit and want to contribute to Quebec society by having a job. With the current labour shortage in the health care sector, among others, it is important to put tools in place to facilitate their hiring in certain high-demand jobs," said Champagne Jourdain, adding she "has thought outside the box" and "innovated."

To be eligible, applicants need a valid work permit and an intermediate level of French.

They will then be asked to register on the Recrutement santé Québec platform, where they can apply for jobs as patient attendants, food service attendants, housekeeping attendants, administrative agents, health and social services auxiliaries and more.

The project is expected to be rolled out in the Montreal, Chaudière-Appalaches and Quebec City regions, according to the minister's office.

Two organizations, the Centre de ressources en employabilité Montréal Centre-Ville in Montreal and Libre-Emploi in Quebec City, will lead the initiative.

The project was made possible after $10.5 million was set aside for this type of initiative in the province's last budget.

Champagne Jourdain also announced a similar project for the tourism industry last May.

Under this project, 3,000 asylum seekers could find work over the next three years.

Champagne Jourdain is promising concrete results from the initiative as early as next summer, with 1,098 asylum seekers and 120 businesses already expressing interest.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Dec. 4, 2023.